Elon Musk says SpaceX will build 100 Starships per year to put ONE MILLION humans on Mars by 2050

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is aiming to place one million individuals on Mars by 2050 – in impact organising a human colony the dimensions of San Jose on the massive dusty area rock.

The billionaire entrepreneur has shortened the timescale of what was already an bold intention of placing a million on Mars by the tip of the century

That is although his firm hasn’t even completed constructing the primary of a fleet spacecraft wanted to take us there.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO outlined the numbers in a flurry of tweets, as a part of his imaginative and prescient to make people a multi-planetary species earlier than we grow to be extinct on Earth.

Musk stated his Starship spacecraft, at the moment in growth, will fly for a median of three flights per day, equating to greater than 1,000 flights per 12 months.

Every ship will carry greater than 100 tons of cargo per flight, he stated.

‘Constructing 100 Starships a 12 months will get to 1,000 in 10 years,’ Mr Musk wrote on Twitter. Pictured, the Starship MK1 seen right here at a SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas

‘Starship design goal is 3 flights/day avg rate, so ~1000 flights/year at >100 tons/flight, so every 10 ships yield 1 megaton [million tons] per year to orbit,’ Musk tweeted final evening.

He additionally stated that he’s aiming to assemble 100 Starships per 12 months, equating to 1,000 in service over the course of the following decade.

As the space between Earth and Mars varies relying on their orbits, SpaceX is planning to ship a spacecraft filled with people to Mars when the 2 planets are at their closest.

Throughout this launch window – round as soon as each 26 months – Musk is aiming to ship round 100,000 individuals off to the purple planet.

‘Building 100 Starships/year gets to 1000 in 10 years or 100 megatons/year or maybe around 100k people per Earth-Mars orbital sync,’ he added.

‘So a million people by 2050?’ one Twitter consumer replied, adopted by Musk’s easy response: ‘Yes’.

‘That is the objective’: SpaceX CEO has been ridiculed for what many see as over-optimistic plans to get people to Mars

‘That is assuming fuel production on Mars can support the return flights,’ one other consumer interjected.

‘Yeah,’ Musk replied, ‘A lot of work is needed for propellant production on Mars.’

Musk additionally tweeted that ‘there will be a lot of jobs on Mars’ and stated the lifetime of every Starship shall be round 20 to 30 years, ‘like an aircraft’.

Elon Musk acknowledged that the 100-passenger spaceship will solely use $900,000 price of propellant to take-off, in comparison with the $1.three million spent on rocket gas by the American area company. ‘For those who think about operational prices, possibly it will be like $2 million,’ he stated

Musk thinks every Starship mission might launch for $2 million, with a person ticket ‘one day costing less than $500,000’ and ‘maybe even below $100,000’, he beforehand revealed.

This may be low sufficient that ‘most individuals in superior economies might promote their residence on Earth and transfer to Mars if they need,’ Musk tweeted final 12 months.

Nevertheless, SpaceX can even develop a system whereby anybody who desires to go to Mars will be capable to, with loans accessible for individuals who don’t have cash.

SpaceX is planning to ship people to Mars utilizing a two-stage spacecraft composed of the Starship, the passenger-carrying part, and the Tremendous Heavy rocket booster.

The primary design prototype of the ship is at the moment underneath development at SpaceX’s Texas growth website.

Musk hopes that the corporate’s Starship might assist people attain Mars for the primary time and has set an optimistic timeline for when the experimental craft may have the option to take action.

SpaceX is planning to ship two unmanned cargo ships to Mars in 2022 to arrange assist infrastructure and water mining techniques.

The primary crewed purple planet mission for the rocket and 100-passenger Starship might then observe as early as 2024 if growth and testing go nicely, Musk has stated.

Final 12 months, the general public bought a birds-eye view of three of SpaceX’s glimmering Starship spacecraft

The preliminary SpaceX settlement on Mars would begin with solely 12 individuals however would develop to one million inside one other 25 years due to a fast burst of economic flights.

Shuttling people to Mars is all a part of the $23.6-billion-CEO’s perception that area journey is the one approach to save humanity from extinction.

Musk additionally believes the Starship rocket, as soon as constructed, might be used for journey on Earth – saying that passengers would be capable to get wherever in underneath an hour.

His entertaining analysis paper revealed in New Area, entitled ‘Making Humans a Multi-Planetary Species’, outlines the corporate’s imaginative and prescient.

NASA spends about $450 million per mission to launch an area shuttle –however SpaceX’s CEO stated its Starship rocket can do it for a fraction of the price