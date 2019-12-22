Elsa McAlonan’s Beauty Upgrades: How to make your mani last 

By Elsa Mcalonan for the Every day Mail

WHAT’S NOW & HOW TO DO IT: MAKE YOUR MANI LAST

British magnificence professional Elsa McAlonan, picked out a number of the most effective merchandise for an enduring manicure this festive season (file picture)

Christmas will be powerful on nails. In a super world, the sparkly ones you apply on Christmas Eve will final till New Yr’s Day. However how you can make it occur?

RACE YOU THERE

In case you are in search of last-minute stocking fillers or are restocking your make-up bag forward of the vacations, head for the Revlon counter at Boots. From now till January 2, not solely is there a three-for-two supply on all Revlon cosmetics, additionally, you will obtain this limited-edition rose gold brush set together with your buy — the right reward, or reward it to your self. It’s, in spite of everything, the season of giving. Store

NICOLE’S GLAM LASH LOOK

Nicole Scherzinger (pictured) is a fan of Kiss Merchandise lashes and wears the Pompadour model to attain her glamorous look

The quickest approach to give your eyes extra oomph over the festive season is with false lashes. The X Issue decide Nicole Scherzinger is a fan of Kiss Merchandise lashes and wears the Pompadour model from the Blowout Lash vary. Kiss Lash Couture Eyelashes So Wispy 02 (£three.65, Superdrug) mix simply with your individual lashes and ship quantity, bounce and curl.

THIS WORKS

CAN A HANGOVER DAMAGE YOUR HAIR?

Oh, sure it might probably! Everyone knows that alcohol dehydrates your physique, however too many glasses the night time earlier than may additionally play havoc together with your hair the subsequent morning.

Tremendous-stylist Belle Cannan, co-founder of Salon Sloane in West London, says: ‘In the same way that drinking alcohol can dehydrate your skin, it dehydrates your hair. To keep tresses glossy, I would recommend lots of nourishing moisture treatments.’

three OF THE BEST: GOLD HIGHLIGHTERS

SHAMELESS INDULGENCE