Elton John and family welcome a koala and animals backstage at Sydney’s First State Super Theatre

By Joshua Fox For Day by day Mail Australia

Printed: 15:40 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:40 EST, 22 December 2019

Elton John welcomed some very particular company into his dressing room at Sydney’s First State Tremendous Theatre earlier than taking to the stage on Saturday night time.

The 72-year-old star, husband David Furnish, 57, and sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, have been joined by a number of animals from the Australian Reptile Park.

The household frolicked cuddling as much as a koala, bettong and a Tasmanian satan, whereas studying in regards to the Australian species from the wildlife staff.

Shock! Elton John (pictured) welcomed some very particular company into his dressing room at Sydney’s First State Tremendous Theatre earlier than taking to the stage on Saturday night time

In a sequence of images shared to Instagram, Elton was first seen cuddling a bettong.

Sporting certainly one of his trademark tracksuits, the music legend sat down whereas stroking the bettong, that are also referred to as ‘rat kangaroos’.

He later cuddled as much as a koala whereas posing with a employee from the wildlife park.

Lovable! The 72-year-old star, husband David Furnish, 57, and sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, have been joined by numerous animals from the Australian Reptile Park

Academic! The household frolicked cuddling as much as a koala, bettong and Tasmanian satan, whereas studying in regards to the Australian species from the wildlife staff (pictured)

Elton and David’s kids Zachary and Elijah each appeared in awe of two tiny Tasmanian devils, as their well-known mother and father fastidiously held them out.

Each of the younger boys seemed attentive as a employee spoke in regards to the animals.

The household then watched as a koala nibbled on a plant, earlier than Elton later took to the stage, with David and boys watching from contained in the auditorium.

A brand new fan? Sporting certainly one of his trademark tracksuits, the music legend sat down whereas stroking a bettong, that are also referred to as ‘rat kangaroos’

Lovable! Elton later cuddled as much as a koala whereas posing with a employee from the wildlife park

After workers from the wildlife park traveled right down to Sydney from Somersby on the Central Coast, they took to Instagram to gush about assembly Elton.

‘We had the honour and privilege to take a few of our Aussie animals down to fulfill Sir @eltonjohn, his husband @davidfurnish and their sons earlier than Elton’s Sydney live performance final night time,’ they wrote on Sunday.

‘[Elton] was in awe of our lovely Australian species, as have been his household, who simply fell in love with Gumnut the koala – and who might blame them?’

Vacationers! Elton and David’s kids Zachary and Elijah each appeared in awe of two tiny Tasmanian devils, as their well-known mother and father fastidiously held them out

Studying! Each of the younger boys seemed attentive as a employee spoke in regards to the animals

Elton kicked off the Australian leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Highway world tour on the HBF Park in Perth on November 30.

The run of reveals Down Beneath ends at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium on March three.

Australian Reptile Park has just lately teamed up with wildlife sanctuary Aussie Ark to lift funds to save lots of koalas and different endangered native animals.

‘Koala Ark will safe a self-sustaining inhabitants of koalas and defend their long-term future in a wild surroundings,’ the organisation states of their plans.

Aussie Ark are at present accepting donations on their GoFundMe web page.