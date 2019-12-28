Elton John awarded highest acknowledgement in New Year Honours list

Elton John has been awarded the best acknowledgement within the New 12 months Honours record.

The record, which was drawn up and authorised throughout Theresa Could’s premiership, rewards a lineup of well-known figures from the worlds of artwork and sport. However the overwhelming majority (72%) of the 1,097 to be recognised had been individuals who work of their communities.

The ‘Rocketman’ singer was awarded the Companion of Honour for a exceptional profession spanning greater than 5 many years, wherein he has bought greater than 300 million information worldwide, and used his fame to advertise the work of 23 charities, together with his personal Aids basis.

He turns into one in every of solely 64 individuals other than the monarch who can maintain the honour at anyone time.

“I’m humbled and honoured to be among such highly esteemed company in receiving the Companion of Honour. 2019 has turned out to be a truly wonderful year for me and I feel extraordinarily blessed,” John tweeted.

One other large entertainer on the record was Queen’s Roger Taylor, who was awarded an OBE. Finest referred to as the drummer of the Freddie Mercury-fronted band, Taylor has campaigned for the attention of Aids, launched a musical that includes Queen’s biggest hits and is among the few dwelling individuals to look on a Royal Mail stamp.

Olivia Newton-John was made a dame for companies to charity, most cancers analysis and leisure. The British-born singer, campaigner and actor, is greatest identified for starring within the film Grease.

After being identified with breast most cancers, she turned a campaigner and in 2012 arrange a most cancers centre close to Melbourne.

“I am extremely excited, honoured and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me,” she stated.

Elsewhere, British director Sam Mendes was knighted for his work in movie and theatre. Mendes, who has directed two James Bond films in addition to varied theatre productions, stated he was “amazed, delighted and extremely proud.”

Director Steve McQueen, who acquired worldwide recognition in 2014 for his Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave, was additionally knighted.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody was amongst nearly 100 individuals from Northern Eire to function on the record. He turns into an OBE for companies to music and charity.

Lightbody based the charitable organisation the Lightbody Basis, which makes donations to charities in Northern Eire. It has helped teams selling dementia care as nicely charities overlaying sectors together with psychological well being, particular academic wants and younger individuals.

Graphic designer Peter Saville, identified for designing cowl artwork for Pleasure Division and New Order, was awarded a CBE.

In the meantime, the primary handwritten draft of the lyrics to Elton John‘s ‘Your Song’, written by his lifelong collaborator Bernie Taupin, have been bought at public sale for £180,000.

Maxine Taupin, who was married to Bernie from 1971 to 1976 and the inspiration for ‘Tiny Dancer’, put quite a lot of the lyricist’s drafts up for public sale at Bonhams in Los Angeles.