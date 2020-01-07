Elton John carries his Golden Globe off a private plane as he returns to Sydney

By Joshua Fox For Each day Mail Australia

Printed: 18:58 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:14 EST, 6 January 2020

Elton John and his songwriting companion, Bernie Taupin, gained Greatest Unique Music on the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

And because the 72-year-old returned to Sydney on Tuesday to renew his Australian tour, he didn’t let the trophy out of his sight whereas carrying it off his personal jet.

The Candle within the Wind star fastidiously stepped off the aircraft whereas holding the statuette in a single hand and tightly clutching the handrail with the opposite.

Valuable cargo! Elton John fastidiously stepped off his personal jet in Sydney on Tuesday whereas holding his Golden Globe award for Greatest Unique Music, which he’d gained on Sunday evening

Elton instantly flew to Australia after the Golden Globes to renew his Farewell Yellow Brick Street tour. His subsequent present is scheduled for Thursday at Sydney’s 21,000-seat Qudos Financial institution Enviornment.

He had kicked off his tour Down Underneath at HBF Park in Perth on November 30, and can carry out his ultimate present at Bankwest Stadium on March three.

The star loved a well-deserved break over Christmas along with his husband, David Furnish, 57, and their sons, Elijah, six, and Zachary, 9, whereas in Sydney.

Eyes on the prize! The Candle within the Wind star, 72, fastidiously stepped off the aircraft whereas holding the statuette in a single hand and tightly clutching the handrail with the opposite

In a rush: Elton instantly flew to Australia after the Golden Globes to renew his Farewell Yellow Brick Street tour, which continues on Thursday at Sydney’s Qudos Financial institution Enviornment

On Sunday, Elton and lyricist Bernie gained Greatest Unique Music for I am Gonna Love Me Once more, which that they had written for Rocketman, a biopic about Elton starring Taron Egerton because the flamboyant singer.

Whereas Elton has gained 5 Emmys, a Golden Globe and a number of other different awards, that is the primary massive win he has shared with Bernie.

‘That is actually candy as a result of this isn’t nearly a tune we wrote for a film which offers with our relationship,’ Bernie started within the duo’s speech.

‘It is a relationship that does not occur an excessive amount of on this city. It is a 52-year previous marriage. So thanks.’

Privateness: A marquee was arrange on the backside of the plane’s stairs as Elton landed

Winners are grinners! Elton and his songwriting companion, Bernie Taupin (left), gained Greatest Unique Music on the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening

Elton then thanked ‘all [his] fellow nominees, who’re all nice songwriters’.

He added: ‘It is very humbling, and to the Hollywood Overseas Press, to everyone who labored on Rocketman, to Giles Martin, who made the report, to Taron who helped me sing it.

‘To win this… that is the primary award I’ve gained with him [Bernie]. Ever. We by no means gained a Grammy, we by no means did something collectively aside from this, I am so joyful, thanks a lot.’

Taron additionally gained Greatest Actor on the ceremony for his portrayal of Elton.

Genuinely-earned: Whereas Elton has gained 5 Emmys, a Golden Globe and a number of other different awards, that is the primary massive win he has shared with Bernie, his lyricist of 52 years