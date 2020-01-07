Elton John donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief fund

Elton John has donated $1 million to Australian bushfire aid as blazes proceed to burn throughout the nation.

The enduring artist was performing on the Qudos Financial institution Enviornment venue in Sydney as we speak (January 7), as his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Street World Tour continues into 2020.

In the course of the 25-song set, John introduced to the gang that he’d be making a considerable donation to assist these affected by the fires.

“We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing,” he stated. “There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

Elton John simply donated a million to the bushfire aid pic.twitter.com/Ld2i0t9n98 — Britt (@BrittA2211) January 7, 2020

He continued: “And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a lack of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and [it’s] heartbreaking.

“Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars [£533,830] to support the bushfire relief fund.”

John added: “As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here, so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart. So we have to come together, we have to fight, and this is my bit towards it and I love Australia so much.”

The announcement was met with rapturous applause and a standing ovation from the viewers. You’ll be able to watch the clip within the above tweet.

This comes after a number of different figures from the leisure world made donations to bushfire aid, together with Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Keith City, Margot Robbie, and Selena Gomez.