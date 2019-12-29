Elton John’s Address Among Thousands Accidentally Leaked Online By UK

LONDON:

The British authorities unintentionally printed on-line the addresses of the New 12 months’s Honours 2020 recipients, it mentioned on Saturday. The New 12 months Honours 2020 listing, through which Britain recognised its film-directing and cricketing stars, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd, was printed late on Friday.

The preliminary model posted on-line contained the house or work addresses of greater than 1,000 recipients, together with singer Sir Elton John, and was seen for round an hour, in response to BBC.

The Cupboard Workplace mentioned the addresses had been printed in error and brought down from the web site “as soon as possible”.

“We apologise to all those affected and are looking into how this happened. We have reported the matter to the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) and are contacting all those affected directly,” the Cupboard Workplace mentioned.

It mentioned it had reported the incident to the info safety watchdog.

Honours additionally go to Ashes hero Ben Stokes, his captain Joe Root and footballer Jill Scott.

Elton John, who was knighted in 1998, turns into a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for providers to music.

British-born Australian singer and actress Newton-John, 71, might be best-known for the 1978 musical “Grease” through which she sang the duet “You’re the One that I Want” with John Travolta which turned one of many world’s best-selling singles.

Mendes, 54, directed the “Skyfall” and “Spectre” James Bond motion pictures whereas McQueen, 50, received the 2014 Greatest Image Oscar for his movie “12 Years a Slave.” He turns into a Knight Bachelor, awarded by the Overseas Workplace in recognition of excellent service to Britain internationally and abroad.

Lloyd, 75, was a middle-order batsman and captain of the West Indies between 1974 and 1985 at a time when the workforce reached the height of its powers. CBEs – Commander of the Order of the British Empire – go to “Butterflies” and “Not in front of the Children” sitcom actress Wendy Craig, 85; England limited-over cricket captain Eoin Morgan, 33, and broadcaster Annie Nightingale, 79.

OBEs – Order of the British Empire – are awarded to Australian Trevor Bayliss, 57, the previous England cricket head coach; wine author OzClarke, 80; Welsh taekwondo world champion Jade Jones; Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody and racing-horse coach Paul Nicholls, 57.

OBEs additionally go to broadcaster June Sarpong, 42; meals author Nigel Slater and to Stokes, 28, who was man of the match as England received the cricket World Cup for the primary time this 12 months and hit an unbeaten 135 in his facet’s epic third Ashes Check triumph towards Australia.

MBEs – Members of the Order of the British Empire – go to Root, 28, who was made England cricket captain in 2017; England and Manchester Metropolis ladies’s workforce midfielder Scott, 32; TV chef Ainsley Harriott, 62, and trend knowledgeable Gok Wan, 45.

The New 12 months’s honours have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign within the 19th century and purpose to recognise not simply well-known figures however those that have contributed to nationwide life by way of usually selfless and unsung contributions over a few years.

The twice-yearly honours listing is launched on the Queen’s official birthday in June and on the finish of every 12 months

The listing, together with a information to the varied awards, is printed by the Cupboard Workplace.

