Emails and cash gifts from a Betway ‘VIP manager’ led addicted father-of-two, 30, to stake £1m

The e-mail Ben Jones acquired at eight.40am on September 2, 2016, was pleasant. ‘Hi Ben, my name is Simon and I would like to introduce myself as your personal host from now on… Can I ask if you follow any sports or teams in particular?’

Simon Kent, ‘VIP Manager’ at playing big Betway, had each cause to sound chummy. He was inviting married father-of-two Jones, 30, to hitch an unique however perilous membership: Betway’s greatest losers, the place high-spending gamblers are plied with free sports activities tickets, ‘bonus’ cash and ‘special gifts’ to maintain them hooked.

The cynical e mail – simply considered one of many ways deployed by the web betting big to entice gamblers – went on: ‘I’m writing to let you already know that you’ve got achieved VIP standing with us right here at Betway… you might be entitled to those unique advantages: Your individual VIP Government Host… particular presents tailor-made to your personal private pursuits and tastes, unique VIP occasions and tickets… I can prepare to take you to some occasions within the close to future!’

Ben Jones (pictured together with his spouse Rebecca), has been jailed for stealing £370,000 from his employer to fund his behavior

It sounded too good to be true. And for Jones, it was. Inside per week, the primary £300 money bonus had landed in his account to encourage him to guess – a sizeable sum for a cake wholesaler incomes £35,000 a yr.

By Could the next yr, Betway was pouring as much as £1,000 per week into Jones’s account, a flood of free cash that peaked at £three,000-a-go in November 2017, whilst the previous public schoolboy complained to the corporate of his ‘worst losing streak ever’.

What Betway didn’t know was that when Jones signed up, he was already an issue gambler, who claims his behavior could be traced again to a 2p horse racing recreation he performed in a seaside arcade on a household vacation to Bridlington, within the East Using of Yorkshire.

Over the 2 years that adopted his elevation to a Betway ‘VIP’ gambler, Jones guess an astonishing £1.1 million and misplaced about £280,000. Amid a dizzying deluge of bonuses, free tickets and ‘matey’ exchanges with VIP supervisor Mr Kent, he used financial savings, payday loans and bank cards to feed his behavior.

And when the funds ran dry, he stole a whole bunch of hundreds from his employer to maintain betting.

His subtle fraud began in Could 2015, with the theft of £5,000 a month from his employer, Britain’s greatest cake decorator. However as his playing dependancy deepened, he stole £30,000 a month to fund his Betway account.

In November final yr, Jones was lastly jailed for 3 years for the theft, after the court docket heard he was within the grip of an dependancy so extreme it was categorised as a ‘psychiatric disorder’.

Now, for the primary time, the Mail can reveal the troubling reality about how Betway enabled his behavior.

A slew of paperwork reveals in chilling element how the offshore betting big, which turned over £282 million final yr and sponsors West Ham FC, the Grand Nationwide and the England cricket crew’s present collection in South Africa, even handed Jones a £300 bonus to maintain betting after he had ‘self-excluded’ himself by way of a nationwide anti-addiction scheme, Gamstop, to attempt to get a grip on his behavior.

The distressing particulars are revealed due to a ‘subject access request’, made by Jones with the help of his spouse Rebecca as they attempt to piece collectively what went fallacious together with his life.

Betway additionally sponsors England take a look at matches (pictured). Whereas Jones is undeniably responsible of against the law, it’s equally simple that the encouragements he acquired outweighed the checks on accountable playing.

His whole betting historical past with Betway, a whole bunch of chatty messages despatched by ‘VIP host’ Mr Kent and the failure of Betway to identify crimson flags in his checking account are all revealed underneath Freedom of Info legal guidelines that require an organization to ship data they maintain on a person if requested.

Now pressured to reside along with her father in Nottingham, Mrs Jones, a 29-year-old midwife who’s caring for the couple’s two daughters, aged eight and one, instructed the Mail: ‘Betway fed his addiction with these awful VIP schemes. I have a duty of care in my own job – how can Betway’s bosses sleep at evening understanding what they’ve accomplished?’

Jones was educated at £13,000-a-year Queen Ethelburga’s Faculty in York. From there the straight-A scholar studied psychology at Bangor College, however stayed in his room for hours at a time to guess on roulette. By age 21, he had a playing drawback.

He left college and finally joined Cake Adorning Co as a wholesaler. All through this era – and in secret from new spouse Rebecca – he gambled comparatively small quantities. In August 2016, he opened an account with Betway to guess on cricket and soccer.

Only a month later he acquired Mr Kent’s congratulatory e mail inviting him to grow to be a VIP. The next month, Jones acquired an e mail from Mr Kent to mark his 27th birthday: ‘Hi Ben, Happy Birthday from me and everyone else at Betway! Do you have much planned to celebrate? I’ve added a bonus to your account as a present from me.’ And £500 landed in his account.

And so it continued, with Mr Kent repeatedly contacting Jones with banter about his favorite sport or to ask what he and his household have been as much as. ‘Hi Ben, I hope you had a good weekend? Don’t fancy England in any respect at present, suppose it might be over by tea! Simply wished to see when you have been about on September 2nd as we probably have some hospitality for the T20 finals day at Edgbaston when you fancy it?,’ Mr Kent wrote in July 2017.

Jones didn’t attend the occasion, however the persistent ‘VIP’ consideration being lavished on him was clearly price it for Betway – he deposited £14,000 in in the future alone that month, greater than a 3rd of his annual wage.

On-line betting big Betway sponsors the Grand Nationwide (pictured). ‘VIP Supervisor’ Simon Kent invited married father-of-two Jones, 30, to hitch an unique however perilous membership: Betway’s greatest losers

On July 24, he deposited £9,850 after logging on to play at eight.40 within the morning. In more and more private conversations, Mr Kent would replace Jones on his personal life, saying in a single message he was ‘fighting with the jet lag’ after a vacation in Canada.

By Could 2018, Jones was exhibiting indicators of economic pressure. ‘Do you have a magic wand with you to help predict any of the results,’ he requested in a message in January 2018. ‘Literally everything I touch loses at the moment. Worst losing streak I’ve had in all probability ever.’

Mr Kent replied: ‘I wish I did. If you want to take a break I can action that. But maybe try a bit of cricket or something. There’s loads of that happening. I’ve added a little bit of bonus on for you, hopefully will carry you some luck!’

Betway did ship Jones an automatic e mail with ‘bet the responsible way’ within the topic line on no less than six events, and in a single case adopted this up with a cellphone name, his betting file exhibits.

‘Hi Ben, enjoying our site?’ The emails learn. ‘We always say that gambling should be fun. And one way to make sure it stays that way is to never spend more money than you can afford to lose.’

However the emails – resembling they have been – had no influence.

Jones continued to lose cash at a charge of as much as £30,000 a month till July 2018, when his rugby membership caught him stealing.

Because of this, his spouse and father learnt about his dependancy. Jones drove to B&Q with a plan to purchase supplies to finish his life. Satisfied to not by his spouse, he lastly sought assist from Gamblers Nameless.

He formally excluded himself from all betting web sites together with Betway on July 21, 2018, utilizing the nationwide Gamstop service designed to assist addicts block themselves.

But, astonishingly, on August eight he was handed one other £300 money bonus. Betway even continued to textual content him with affords of free bets: ‘Your latest £5 free bet is ready @Betway. Use it before midday on Monday,’ learn one message acquired at eight.05am on August 11.

Information present the bonuses quickly began up once more, with deposits of ‘goodwill’ of £250 on October 15, £500 two days later and one other £500 two days after that. Jones’s betting turned so frenzied that on October 25, 2018, it ‘triggered’ an inside warning, and this time VIP supervisor Mr Kent despatched a blunt e mail asking for Jones’s P60 and an estimate web price of his enterprise in 2018, as affirmation that his high-rolling consumer had sufficient cash to fund his losses.

In distinction to his earlier matey ‘banter’ about freebies, Mr Kent wrote: ‘Your account has again hit the threshold for further checks to clarify the source of funds. I know we did something similar last year but the amounts spent have re-triggered this.’

In reply, Jones insisted: ‘My situation is the same as last year, I am self-employed and most of the funds for Betway come straight out of my PayPal account.’ He included a press release however stated ‘they wouldn’t present an excessive amount of’ as he did ‘less work over this period’. This was sufficient for Mr Kent, who wrote again the following day: ‘We’re all good to go.’

Later that night [October 26, 2018], Jones acquired an e mail – this time from ‘The Betway Responsible Gambling Team’ – asking for a cellphone name.

The interior emails then present the addict merely reassured the crew in an e mail three days later: ‘I have no issues or concerns with my gambling. I recently took a couple of months off due to work commitments.’

The identical day he acquired a be aware confirming they have been completely happy to let him again in and inspiring him to ‘enjoy his time at Betway UK’.

Sadly, Jones did. He guess so quick and furiously that in November he was given a £700 and an £800 bonus. On the identical time, he was finishing up a rare fraud in opposition to his employer, the Cake Adorning Co, which concerned taking orders from prospects and giving them his personal financial institution particulars for fee.

Jones was came upon when he forgot to alter one order, and a buyer who had not acquired their items complained.

Betway instructed the Mail it had since reimbursed the Cake Adorning Co, however that’s small consolation to Mrs Jones. Surveying the avalanche of betting information, ‘matey’ messages and inducements for her husband to guess in a 1,700-page file on the household pc, she instructed the Mail: ‘[Betway] ought to cling their heads in disgrace.

‘They stated it wasn’t their duty to know if Ben had an issue. It’s fully unethical and immoral. They will’t simply prey on the susceptible.

‘If things turned out differently, I could have lost my husband and the kids could have lost their dad.’

Whereas Jones is undeniably responsible of against the law, it’s equally simple that the encouragements he acquired outweighed the checks on accountable playing.

And set in opposition to the a whole bunch of hundreds of kilos that Jones begged, borrowed and stole to deposit in Betway’s coffers, who could be stunned?