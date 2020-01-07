News TV SHOWS

Ember Moon Suffered Injury While Chasing WWE 24/7 Title Backstage

January 8, 2020
Ember Moon received’t be wrestling for some time. That is unlucky and she or he reveled the extent of her harm on WWE Backstage just lately. What she didn’t reveal is how she acquired injured.

Whereas talking to Booker T’s radio present, Ember Moon revealed that she tore her Achilles whereas chasing the WWE 24/7 Title backstage. She was operating in a pack of girls throughout Carmella’s quick title reign when the harm occurred.

Moon was informed to chase Carmella backstage together with others. She additionally admitted that when she was informed to do that she had a foul feeling about it. Then as soon as she began operating she felt a pop and her Achilles was torn.

This can be a actual disgrace, particularly contemplating how she suffered her harm. It simply goes to point out that you simply by no means know what could cause an harm.



