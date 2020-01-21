Embrace winter in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region

The itinerary for the journey was particular: Carry heat garments, particularly jackets, ski pants, boots, scarfs, mitts, hat and sun shades.

In spite of everything, we have been heading to the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Quebec — about three hours northeast of Quebec Metropolis — the place winter is the actual deal.

My regular “winter” outfit of sneakers and a barely-suitable-for-cold-weather jacket to get me from the automotive to the home was not going to chop it.

So, suited up we have been with correct snow pants, boots, parkas, hats and gloves as we immersed ourselves in a Quebec winter expertise on this beautiful area of the province with its world-class ice fishing, hundreds of kilometres of snowmobile trails, back-country snowshoeing and cross-country snowboarding.



Snowmobiles outnumber vehicles at L’Étape, a relaxation cease about midway between Quebec Metropolis and Saguenay. (PAT LEE)

The primary signal that we have been coming into a really wintery realm was on the lunch cease at L’Etape throughout our drive from Quebec Metropolis to the Saguenay area. As we pulled into the car parking zone, we noticed extra snowmobiles than vehicles and contained in the restaurant have been particular racks for helmets.

Welcome to central northern Quebec.

The crown jewel of the area is the Saguenay River, which cuts via the dramatic Saguenay Fjord because it flows into the St. Lawrence River, a sight we have been handled to as we checked into the cliffside Cap au Leste, which boasts a million-dollar view of the river.



A view of the Saguenay River from Cap au Leste, an all-season resort atop the Saguenay Fjord. (PAT LEE)

Whereas seated within the eating room, we watched as icebreakers led ships alongside the river as they carried their cargo up river or out to sea.

After dinner we loved a nightcap of Sortilege, a regional maple-whiskey drink, and tales of derring-do from the inn’s vibrant proprietor, who got here to Quebec from France. Later, we crunched our manner down a snowy path to our rustic wooden chalet the place we rested up for snowy adventures to return.

The subsequent day we headed to Mont-Valin Nationwide Park the place we’d spend the day absolutely immersed in a winter wonderland after which bunk down for the evening in one of many park’s chalets.



Snowshoeing within the Valley of the Phantoms of Mont-Vali Nationwide Park within the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Quebec is a well-liked winter-time exercise. The realm routinely receives as much as six metres of snow. (PAT LEE)

That snow gear we packed acquired its first full exercise, as did we, as we climbed into an enormous snowcat shuttle to be taken to the Valley of the Phantoms the place we’d snowshoe on a 6.5-kilometre path, only a small part of the 77-kilometre community of trails within the park.

(Warning: The phrase snow is about to get used lots as we acquired a dump of snow that day, making an already snowy area, with six-metre depths the norm, even snowier.)

Our eyes have been vast as we climbed the generally steep monitor with huge fluffy flakes of snow coming down. Finally, we have been dropped off initially of a path that took us via forests of majestic black spruce and pine, the timber lined with pillows of outdated and new snow (therefore the title Valley of the Phantoms or “snow ghosts.”)



A warming hut is a welcome sight on the path in Mont-Vali Nationwide Park within the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Quebec. (PAT LEE)

We ate our hearty boxed lunch on the first warming hut (and took a toilet break in a cold outhouse surrounded by partitions of snow). However we actually relaxed on the “deluxe” warming hut on the finish of the path that had a kitchen, indoor plumbing and an enormous stone hearth to heat our tootsies.



A cold rest room cease at Mont-Vali Nationwide Park within the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Quebec. (PAT LEE)

It was fascinating to fulfill two younger ladies alongside the way in which who have been travelling on cross-country skis and winter tenting with only a small tent in that deep, deep snow. Kudos to them.

After that unbelievable exercise, we headed again to the doorway of the park and checked in for the evening in one of many cottages for hire year-round.

Our subsequent day was jam-packed with actions that the area is maybe finest identified for — snowmobiling and ice fishing.



A snowcat shuttle takes snowshoers and cross-country skiers into the snowy backcountry of Mont-Vali Nationwide Park within the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Quebec. (PAT LEE)

After getting suited up for a day of “sledding,” because the snowmobilers name it, we headed out with a information from the non-profit group Contact Nature, which supplies leisure tools and different assist for these visiting or dwelling within the space.

The Saguenay-Lac -Saint-Jean area has 5,700 kilometres of marked snowmobile trails with as much as seven metres of snow cowl per 12 months.

After a fast lesson on the way to drive a snowmobile for these of us who wanted it (me!), we have been on our manner, taking turns behind the wheel, so to talk, and having fun with the exhilaration of flying alongside the snowy trails of the Summit Circuit.

We have been handled to panoramic views of the river and drove ourselves proper to the Le Musee du Fjord in La Baie, an interesting interactive museum on the geological surprise that’s the fjord.



Snowmobilers journey alongside a path in La Baie. With its 5,700 kilometres of marked trails and as much as seven metres of snow cowl per 12 months, snowmobiling is extraordinarily well-liked within the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Quebec. (PAT LEE)

We then hopped again on our machines and drove on devoted snowmobile tracks that took us to our lunch spot on the town.

The afternoon was devoted to ice fishing, a significant endeavour on this area within the winter months.

How main? How about digital villages on ice — together with bathroom amenities — that spring up every year when the ice freezes at Anse-a-Benjamin and Grand-Baie at Saguenay (additionally managed by Contact Nature, which might hire you a shack and all of the gear you want for an ice fishing expertise).



The ice fishing village at Anse-a-Benjamin in Saguenay, one among two such villages within the space which have as much as 770 huts per season. (PAT LEE)

The mixed ice fishing villages have as much as 770 huts every season, with many variations of the cellular shelters on show.

Keep in mind all of the gear donned for snowmobiling? We have been peeling a few of it off within the hut as they have been toasty heat and in addition loaded with hi-tech gear to assist discover the fish beneath all that ice.



Sitting on ice in the midst of winter at Anse-a-Benjamin in Saguenay doesn’t imply you’ll be chilly. The huts are tricked out with heaters and plenty of tools to assist discover fish beneath the ice. (PAT LEE)

We didn’t catch something that day however left with just a few tales of those that acquired away.

We additionally left with a newfound appreciation on the way to absolutely embrace winter, Quebec-style.

IF YOU GO

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Tourism: saguenaylacsaintjean.ca/en.

Mont-Vali Nationwide Park: sepaq.com/pq/mva/index.dot?language_id=1.

Cap au Leste: capauleste.com/en/the-cap-au-leste-domaine.

Contact Nature: contact-nature.ca/en/okwari-adventures.