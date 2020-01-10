Emergency Last Responders Loiter Around Scene Pretending To Aid Victims After Most Of The Work Already Done

GREENSBORO, NC—Asserting that all the things appeared beneath management and that they’d be most useful by staying out of the best way, emergency final responders loitered round a multi-car pileup Friday pretending to help victims after many of the work was already completed. “Oh, looks like the fire department already used the Jaws of Life and the cops are dealing with rerouting traffic, so I guess we can get started on cleaning up blood or whatever,” stated final responder Colton Worth, casually providing an ice pack to a person already receiving remedy at the back of an ambulance earlier than wandering over to the ditch to have a look at the road of wrecked automobiles. “We were in the drive-thru when we got the alert, so as soon as we finished lunch, we raced over. A lot of these casualties need pressure applied to their wounds, but we’re out of medium gloves so it can’t be me. Holy crap, look at all this broken glass. I better stand here and warn people not to step in it. Otherwise, someone could end up with a really bad cut.” At press time, Worth and his staff ducked out early claiming they’d acquired an pressing name from the dispatcher or one thing that they wanted to go try.