Emilia Clarke Just Got The Most ADORABLE Puppy Of All Time!

Sport of Thrones was well-known for introducing new characters who immediately turned your new favourite (earlier than killing them horrifically).

Now Emilia Clarke is constant that custom (the primary half, obvi) by introducing the world to her new pet! She posted the primary pics of her canine boyfriend on Instagram Tuesday, writing:

“He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. 😎”

The most? Dang, possibly. He’s fairly darn cute! What’s his title??

“Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.”

Awww! Beautiful to satisfy you, Ted! we love the title Teddy for a pupper!

Photographs: Pet Born BRIGHT GREEN!

The world immediately fell in love. GoT co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, aka Missandei of Narth, was confused, writing:

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😭😭😭😭😭”

Even Stark males aren’t proof against Ted’s charms! Richard Madden responded:

“😍”

And her film boyfriend Sam Claflin from Me Earlier than You wrote:

“Tremendous Ted to the rescue ❤️”

Everyone seems to be in love! And who can blame them??

Emilia completed with the hilariously on level hashtag for a brand new pet proprietor:

#goodbyesleepgoodbyecarpetsgoodbyeslippershellopoop

But additionally:

#coshesworthit

SO freakin’ cute! We will’t anticipate extra pics of this pup on Emilia’s IG!

Let’s simply hope he doesn’t develop to be 50 ft lengthy and devour a capital metropolis like gurl’s final pet…

[Image via Emilia Clarke/Instagram.]