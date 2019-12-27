Emily Maitlis reveals Prince Andrew was happy with his BBC Newsnight interview

By Vanessa Allen for the Every day Mail

It’s broadly considered the ‘automobile crash’ interview that finally compelled Prince Andrew to step again from public life.

However the Duke of York was ‘blissful’ after filming the Newsnight programme about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in line with Emily Maitlis.

The BBC presenter stated she had not anticipated the furore over the interview by critics who lambasted Andrew for failing to point out remorse or empathy for Epstein’s victims.

He repeatedly denied claims he had intercourse with one of many girls, Virginia Roberts, when she was 17 – however was then accused of mendacity by Miss Roberts.

The interview additionally led to renewed requires Andrew, 59, to be interviewed by the FBI about his friendship with disgraced financier Epstein, who was discovered useless in his jail cell earlier this 12 months.

Miss Maitlis praised the Duke for his ‘candour’ in answering her questions in an age when many public figures tried to keep away from scrutiny.

She stated that after the interview, her impression from him ‘was undoubtedly that he had been pleased with it’.

She informed the Radio Occasions she had been shocked by the general public response to it, saying: ‘I did not see it coming.

‘It wasn’t an try and convey down the royals, simply an opportunity to grasp the story.’

She added: ‘I love him for his candour and his engagement with the questions in an age of a lot deviation and circumnavigation, and very often a failure to place your self up for scrutiny.’

Through the interview, Prince Andrew stated he didn’t recall assembly Miss Roberts and emphatically denied that he had intercourse together with her.

On the event she stated they first met in 2001 – when she claimed she was ‘trafficked’ to Britain by Epstein – he stated he spent the day along with his daughter Princess Beatrice after which took her to Pizza Categorical in Woking for a celebration.

He additionally questioned Miss Roberts’ account of them dancing collectively on the London nightclub Tramp, when she stated he was sweating closely.

The Duke of York stated he had suffered from a medical situation on the time which meant he didn’t sweat.

He additionally sought to solid doubt on the authenticity of that confirmed him along with his arm round Miss Roberts’ waist, however conceded that it was troublesome to show if it was a faux.

Andrew admitted he had ‘let the facet down’ when he had failed to chop ties with Epstein instantly after he was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, and registered as a intercourse offender.

The Prince stated he visited him in New York in 2010, after Epstein’s launch, to interrupt off the friendship, however regretted staying at his home whereas he was there.

He informed Miss Maitlis: ‘It was not one thing that was changing into of a member of the Royal Household and we attempt to uphold the very best requirements and practices and I let the facet down, easy as that.’

After the Newsnight interview was broadcast in November, a number of of Andrew’s enterprise sponsors for his [email protected] initiative introduced they might now not again the mission.

Lots of his royal patronages additionally sought to distance themselves from him and he finally introduced he was stepping down from all his patronages and his royal duties.

In the meantime Miss Roberts, now identified by her married title Virginia Giuffre, gave her personal interview to Panorama through which she insisted the Duke was mendacity when he denied assembly her.

She stated she had felt ‘ashamed and soiled’ after that they had intercourse, including: ‘I had simply been abused by a member of the Royal Household.’