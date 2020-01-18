Emily Maitlis tries to lure Sarah Ferguson on to Newsnight for grilling

By Richard Eden for The Every day Mail

Newsnight star Emily Maitlis might by no means be accused of missing chutzpah.

After her interview with Prince Andrew pressured him to ‘step back from public duties’, Maitlis is outwardly now making an attempt to lure his former spouse, Sarah, Duchess of York, on to TV.

Pictured is Emily Maitliss interviewing Prince Andrew on Newsnight

I hear that Samantha McAlister, the identical Newsnight producer who organised Maitlis’s interview with Andrew, contacted Fergie’s spokesman James Henderson this week in an try to influence her to conform to the chat.

Henderson confirms McAlister’s overtures, however declines to remark. Fergie is commonly accused of missing judgment, however on this event she gave a well mannered however agency ‘no’.

Comedian John Cleese has been married 4 instances and all his wives appear like blonde plastic dolls — that’s the fairly unkind opinion of fellow Python Terry Gilliam.

The pair first met when Cleese’s college theatrical membership, the Cambridge Footlights, visited Gilliam’s native America.

‘I got John to appear in a photo story in the magazine I was editing,’ Gilliam says. ‘It was about a man who falls in love with his daughter’s Barbie doll and I obtained John to play the person.

‘The odd factor is, I believe it had such an impact on him.

‘All of his subsequent wives appeared like Barbie dolls.’

They’re each American divorcees who give up Britain after marrying into the Royal Household. However how far do the comparisons go between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Windsor?

Very far, in line with publishing big HarperCollins, which has introduced ahead by six weeks the U.S. publication of Anna Pasternak’s biography of Wallis Simpson, who induced the 1936 Abdication disaster.

And the title has been modified from Untitled: The Actual Wallis Simpson to The American Duchess.

‘This semi-abdication of Meghan and Harry is an echo of the Windsors,’ Pasternak tells me. ‘But Meghan appears to be showing less respect and deference for the monarchy. The crucial difference is that Meghan wants Harry out, while Wallis wanted Edward to stay in.’

The late Earl of Snowdon’s life took many twists and turns, however even the celebrated photographer would have struggled to compete along with his former confidante Marjorie Wallace, who has simply grow to be engaged on the age of 77.

I can reveal that the broadcaster and charity campaigner is to marry tv purchasing tycoon and ardent Brexiteer John Mills, 81, who donated hundreds of thousands to the Labour Occasion.

‘At our stage in life so many people are having memorial services and funerals, so we thought we’d buck the development,’ Marjorie tells me. ‘My previous marriage was a register office affair and I’d like a pleasant white marriage ceremony in a church.’

Marjorie’s first husband was psychoanalyst Rely Andrzej Skarbek, whereas John’s spouse, the previous Director of Public Prosecutions Dame Barbara Mills, died in 2011.

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley is among the many visitors anticipated at their engagement social gathering tonight, when the couple will sing a model of the people music Oh No John with personalised lyrics by Esther Rantzen.