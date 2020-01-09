January 9, 2020 | three:09pm

Emily Ratajkowski is feeling the Bern.

The mannequin formally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) within the 2020 Democratic main Thursday, showing in a marketing campaign video for the Democratic socialist.

“I think one of the things that’s so interesting about young people supporting Bernie Sanders is that he’s not like a young, sexy candidate,” the millennial starlet stated, including, “What he says speaks so much to what people want, that sort of who he is, it’s so much beyond just one man.”

She additionally spoke within the video about her concern for girls’s rights.

“Women in this country have so much to lose as far as health care. This is a potential moment in the Supreme Court where Roe v. Wade could be overturned, so whoever’s going to be our next Supreme Court justice will be up to the next president in the next four years,” the mannequin and actress stated.

“It’s very important to have someone who advocates for women’s rights in a position of power. Bernie has always been very clear about how he advocates for women’s health care, which is hugely important to me.”

Ratajkowski’s love of the Vermont senator just isn’t new. She beforehand endorsed him within the 2016 main in opposition to Hillary Clinton.

“I want my first female president to be more than a symbol,” the supermodel stated at a rally for Sanders in 2016 whereas talking about her help for him over Clinton.

Ratajkowski spoke at size on Wednesday about her help of Sanders over Clinton on filmmaker Michael Moore’s “Rumble” podcast.

“One of the reasons I didn’t support Hillary in the last election was because I don’t think symbolism is really what we need,” she stated.

Ratajkowski, who informed Moore that she was raised in a progressive family, went on to confess that she had hassle supporting Clinton as soon as she defeated Sanders within the main.

On this election, nevertheless, the mannequin informed Moore that she’s been in talks with Sanders’ marketing campaign to determine how greatest to make use of her celeb to assist him safe the nomination.

“I’m going to do as much as I can moving forward. It was never any question for me. There’s no candidate that speaks to me in the way he does or also, I believe, has a chance of winning.”