Emily Ratajkowski flaunts cleavage on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski demonstrated her love for her rescue pup Colombo by sporting a brand new diamond nameplate necklace and flaunting her cleavage within the course of.

The actress/mannequin, 28, confirmed off the brand new accent in an Instagram selfie, as she wore the diamond-encrusted LaJoux nameplate necklace along with her furry good friend’s title in cursive whereas lounging in mattress.

The customizable design begins retailing round $1,000 and has turn into a favorite amongst celebrities. Each Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid have each sported the design with their very own names round their necks, whereas Khloe Kardashian additionally has a necklace with daughter True Thompson’s title in diamonds.

The jewelry isn’t Ratajkowski’s first dedication to her beloved canine – in August, husband Sebastian Bear-McClard gifted her a portrait pendant with an image of the couple with their canine surrounded by diamonds for her birthday.

The present was accompanied by an “S” pendant for his title and an “R” for her well-known final title.