Emily Thornberry accuses Boris Johnson of having a ‘woman problem’

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:03 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:17 EST, 21 January 2020

Emily Thornberry at the moment claimed Boris Johnson has a ‘lady drawback’ as she argued she would ‘frighten the life out of’ the Prime Minister if she turns into Labour chief.

The shadow international secretary is the rank outsider within the Labour management contest and is considered because the least probably of the 5 contenders to interchange Jeremy Corbyn.

However Ms Thornberry stated this morning she believes she is one of the best candidate within the discipline to tackle Mr Johnson and the Tories as she pointed to her common sparring matches with the PM within the Commons.

She additionally refused to say who she would again within the contest if she fails to make it onto the ultimate poll paper.

She was requested to decide on between Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey – the 2 entrance runners – however she declined and stated: ‘I am on this to win it.’

Emily Thornberry, the shadow international secretary, at the moment accused Boris Johnson of getting a ‘lady drawback’

Ms Thornberry’s feedback are available in what’s proving to be a showdown week for the Labour management contenders after Sir Keir turned the primary candidate to make it onto the ultimate poll paper.

He received the nomination from retail union Usdaw yesterday so as to add to his earlier exhibits of help from Unison and the Socialist Setting and Assets Affiliation (Sera), a Labour affiliate group.

The opposite 4 candidates are pitching to win the backing of the remaining large unions, which embrace Unite, GMB and the Communication Staff Union (CWU).

Unite’s shut hyperlinks to the left of the social gathering make Ms Lengthy-Bailey, the shadow enterprise secretary, the favorite for its tip.

Lisa Nandy is being touted because the front-runner for the help of the GMB, with its executives because of meet in London at the moment to resolve which of the candidates to rally behind.

Candidates are required to have received the nomination of three Labour associates, together with no less than two unions, which quantity to no less than 5 per cent of affiliate members, to make it to the ultimate stage.

The one different route on to the poll paper is by receiving nominations from no less than 5 per cent of constituency Labour events (CLPs).

Ms Thornberry and Jess Phillips seem unlikely to win any main union backing which implies they face an uphill battle to remain within the race. They may want the help of 33 CLPs to progress.

However Ms Thornberry was defiant about her possibilities, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme she stays centered on making an attempt to win.

The Islington South and Finsbury MP argued that the social gathering ought to be trying to elect a lady of her expertise and working-class background to the highest job as a result of it could trigger Mr Johnson a serious headache.

‘It is a bonus to be a lady chief at the moment as a result of I believe Boris Johnson has a lady drawback, most positively,’ she stated.

Ms Thornberry stated she would ‘frighten the life out of’ Mr Johnson, pictured at a reception at Buckingham Palace final night time, if she turns into Labour chief

‘He actually has an issue with me. I believe the Labour Celebration ought to take into consideration that.’

She identified that Labour now has extra girls MPs than male representatives in Parliament, and stated she is the candidate who would ‘frighten the life out of’ Mr Johnson at future Prime Minister’s Questions periods.

Sir Keir, Ms Lengthy-Bailey, Ms Thornberry, Ms Nandy and Ms Phillips have all agreed to participate in a televised Channel four debate subsequent month.

It would happen on Monday February 17 at 8pm – just a few days earlier than members and registered supporters are scheduled to begin to forged their vote.

The winner of the competition can be introduced a particular occasion on April four.