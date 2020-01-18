Emily Thornberry faces calls to ‘sack’ aide Helen Goodman

By Brendan Carlin for The Mail on Sunday

Emily Thornberry final evening confronted calls to ‘sack’ a key aide in her Labour management bid over allegations of bullying.

Helen Goodman is accused of being ‘past impolite’ to Commons employees advising her on easy methods to wind up her constituency workplace after she misplaced her Bishop Auckland seat on the Election, in line with sources.

In a rare sanction, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has now refused her one of many particular passes that enable former MPs ‘unescorted’ entry to the Palace of Westminster.

It’s believed Miss Goodman, marketing campaign treasurer for Miss Thornberry, rowed with Commons officers over entry to her emails.

A supply stated Sir Lindsay had banned her for a yr and can solely contemplate her for a cross if she undergoes a Commons anti-bullying programs.

Final evening, Shadow Overseas Secretary Miss Thornberry made clear she would ignore calls to ‘sack’ the ex-MP.

A spokesman stated: ‘Emily is aware of Helen isn’t a bully and that this was a warmth of the second incident in what by any requirements is a extremely emotional day once you go away Parliament after so a few years of service.’

The spokesman added that neither Miss Thornberry or Miss Goodman had been conscious of the allegation when she was recruited.

Miss Goodman couldn’t be reached for remark.