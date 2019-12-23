Emily Thornberry promises she would QUIT as Labour leader if party stalled in polls

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Labour management hopeful Emily Thornberry has promised she would stop the highest job if the polls confirmed she was doomed to defeat or if a majority of the social gathering’s MPs needed her out.

The shadow overseas secretary’s feedback will probably be seen as an try to point out she can be a distinct type of chief to Jeremy Corbyn who refused to resign in 2016 regardless of dropping a vote of no confidence.

He additionally led Labour into the 2019 normal election regardless of woeful private ballot scores along with his social gathering trailing the Tories by double digits for many of the marketing campaign.

Ms Thornberry’s intervention got here because it emerged that Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, the shadow enterprise secretary and management frontrunner, as soon as recommended she needed to rule Labour ‘with an iron fist’.

Emily Thornberry, pictured in London on Friday final week, is operating to switch Jeremy Corbyn as Labour chief

Mr Corbyn, pictured within the Commons final week, has promised to step down within the new 12 months as soon as a successor has been elected after he led Labour to its worst normal election outcomes because the 1930s

Ms Lengthy-Bailey is but to announce her candidacy within the Labour management race however she is presently the favorite and is anticipated to be backed by Mr Corbyn.

The management contest will get underway in January with Mr Corbyn having dedicated to stepping down as soon as his successor has been elected after he led the social gathering to its worst normal election outcomes because the 1930s.

It is because of be a crowded subject when the battle lastly will get underway however Ms Thornberry is one in all solely a handful of candidates to have formally thrown their hat into the ring thus far.

Writing in The Mirror she stated she believed the following chief should make a ‘solemn promise’ to step apart if they’re unable to return the social gathering to energy.

She stated: ‘I’ll at all times put our social gathering first. If I’m elected chief, and if there’s any stage the place I do know that I am unable to persuade folks, and I am unable to get us again into energy, I’ll stand down and provides one in all my good colleagues the prospect to win.’

Her feedback will probably be seen as a direct criticism of Mr Corbyn who refused to recognise the legitimacy of a no confidence vote held in June 2016 when Labour MPs voted 172 to 40 towards him.

He additionally suffered a wave of shadow cupboard resignations however he wouldn’t again down and went on to solidify his grip over the social gathering.

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, pictured at Labour convention in Brighton in September, is but to declare her candidacy for the management however she is the frontrunner for the highest job

A brand new ballot printed earlier than the election confirmed he was probably the most unpopular opposition chief in 45 years.

The Ipsos Mori survey printed in September gave Mr Corbyn a internet satisfaction score of -60.

In the meantime, Ms Lengthy-Bailey’s marketing campaign suffered a set again right now after the Day by day Telegraph reported she stated in 2015 that she needed to rule Labour ‘with an iron fist’.

In an interview with the Salford Star earlier than she turned an MP she stated she couldn’t management Labour members criticising her predecessors.

‘I am unable to rule it with an iron fist, a lot as I might like to,’ she stated.