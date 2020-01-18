Eminem Drops WWE References In ‘Godzilla’ On Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem’s new file ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ dropped yesterday and it’s blowing up the web. Among the best songs on the brand new file is “Godzilla” that includes late rapper Juice WRLD. That tune contains some good WWE mentions.

Eminem raps about Bobby Heenan and says that he “wrestles with mania.” It’s a fairly good point out in an Eminem tune.

I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I’ll really feel like Godzilla

Higher hit the deck like the cardboard supplier

My entire squad’s in right here, strolling across the celebration

A cross between a zombie apocalypse and large Bobby “The

Mind” Heenan which might be the

Identical motive I wrestle with mania

Kayla Braxton beloved the brand new Eminem album and tweeted about it. She additionally despatched out an Instagram story paying particular consideration to “Godzilla.”

There have been some rumors floating round that Slim Shady might need been contemplating engaged on WWE 2K20. Eminem might need dodged a bullet on that one because the sport became a travesty. It’s good to see that some professional wrestling references nonetheless made it in ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’