Eminem has been busy recording lots of new music, says producer S1

Eminem has been within the studio recording numerous new materials, in keeping with producer S1.

In an interview with HipHop-N-Extra, the former Unusual Fruit Mission member revealed that Em has been busy “cutting a lot of records.”

After revealing that he’s been working with Eminem fairly a bit, S1 was requested about reviews that Em has been engaged on a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’.

“They’re always real quiet and real secretive, he answered, referring to Em and his team. “But I just know he’s been cutting a lot of records so we’ll see what happens with that.”

Elsewhere within the interview, S1, who labored on Eminem’s ‘Nice Guy’ and ‘Normal’, revealed that he’s been contributing to J. Cole’s upcoming album, which is due out later this yr, and Lecrae’s new album.

Eminem has been pretty quiet since dropping off ‘Kamikaze’, rising solely to seem on tracks with Boogie, Conway, Logic, and Fats Joe, the latter of which heard him take photographs at Mariah Carey and it sparked a beef with Nick Cannon.

On Fats Joe’s ‘Lord Above’, which additionally options Dre and Mary J. Blige, Eminem raps: “I do know me and Mariah didn’t finish on a excessive notice/ However that different dude’s whipped… Nearly acquired my caboose kicked/ Idiot, give up, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too earlier than I misplaced to you, Nick.”

In the meantime, André 3000 has recalled how he and Eminem used to get pleasure from nerding out over traditional hip-hop collectively.

The OutKast musician recalled an early side of their friendship whereas chatting with super-producer Rick Rubin for the Damaged Document podcast. Requested about his early musical influences, André recalled how he and Eminem bonded over their shared love of Bay Space collective Hieroglyphics.