Eminem releases surprise album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem has launched a shock album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, and launched a video for the track ‘Darkness’. Discover each album and video beneath.

‘Music To Be Murdered By’ is 20 tracks and 64 minutes lengthy. Company embody the late Juice WRLD (on ‘Godzilla’), Ed Sheeran (on ‘Those Kinda Nights’), Anderson .Paak (on ‘Lock It Up’) and Younger M.A. (on ‘Unaccommodating’).

Different featured artists are Royce Da 5’9″—who seems on three songs on the album—plus White Gold, Skylar Gray, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Don Toliver, KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz.

The album comes after the producer S1 revealed that the rapper has been within the studio “cutting a lot of records”. ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ follows Eminem’s 2018 album, ‘Kamikaze’, which was additionally surprise-released.

Stream ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ beneath:

Eminem additionally shared a video for ‘Darkness’, which offers with gun violence in America. Within the track, Eminem raps from the perspective of a shooter concentrating on concertgoers from a lodge room. The music video visualises the scene, which is a reference to the 2017 Las Vegas shooter who killed greater than 50 folks attending Route 91 Harvest music pageant.

The video ends with a name to viewers to register to vote at vote.gov. “When will this end? When enough people care,” the video reads. “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

Watch the music video for ‘Darkness’ right here: