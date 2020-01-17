Eminem Surprise Releases New Album Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem has shock launched a brand new album referred to as Music To Be Murdered By . The rapper’s most up-to-date album was 2018 ’s Kamikaze , which he additionally dropped with no prior warning.

This new one is 20 tracks lengthy, and it options visitor spots from Ed Sheeran, the late Juice WRLD, Black Thought, Q-Tip,. Andderson Paak, Younger MA , Royce from 5'9 ″, and a pair others.

There's additionally a music video for one in every of its tracks, “Darkness.” You possibly can stream the album and watch that under.

Music To Be Murdered By is out now through Shady / Aftermath / Interscope.