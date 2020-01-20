January 20, 2020 | 5:28pm

French President Emmanuel Macron says he’ll lengthen negotiations over a brand new digital tax after talking with President Trump.

Macron’s choice averts a commerce struggle with the US after Trump threatened tariffs in opposition to French merchandise together with wine.

Amazon, Fb and Google strongly oppose the digital tax, which France accredited final 12 months focusing on giant international companies.

The French chief made the announcement of a truce on Twitter. The White Home didn’t instantly situation an announcement.

Macron tweeted: “Great discussion with @realDonaldTrump on digital tax. We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation.”

The French digital tax applies to corporations with income of 25 million euros in France and 750 million euros globally. Firms above the brink should pay a three p.c tax.

Trump had threatened to impose punishing tariffs to guard American firms. In a July tweet Trump threatened “substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness” and wrote, “I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!”

Macron made the announcement just a few hours earlier than Trump departs the White Home for the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland.