Emmerdale: Al Chapman admits to killing Graham – but has Kim Tate been ruled out of whodunnit?

Emmerdale kicked off it’s week-long ‘Who kills Graham Foster?’ homicide thriller on Monday 20th January with the primary of six episodes set on the identical day informed from totally different factors of view.

Kim Tate (Claire King) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) had been the suspects in focus, and viewers noticed the village vixen order her worker to bump off her ex-husband.

The poisonous Mrs Tate turned nasty when she learnt Graham nonetheless deliberate to go away Emmerdale and flee to France with lover Rhona Goskirk, regardless of giving Kim the impression there was hope they might rekindle their fiery romance. Plus, she learnt he’d been sneakily stealing money from the Tate fortune proper below her nostril.

Determined for money to repay mortgage shark Sean, who threatened his son Ellis if he didn’t repay his money owed, Al agreed to be Kim’s hitman – for the best worth – and set off with homicide in thoughts.

Montage, moody music and ambiguous time lapses noticed Kim wrestle together with her conscience as she waited at Dwelling Farm for phrase the deed was carried out, considering whether or not to get Al to name it off.

Viewers then noticed Al within the woods below cowl of darkness, shining a torch on grotesque Graham’s corpse. Mr Chapman then arrived at Kim’s place and claimed: “It’s done” earlier than demanding his dosh…

With the remainder of the week nonetheless to go, there may be clearly rather more to be revealed in what Emmerdale has constructed as much as be a twisty, turny, distinctive plot stuffed with surprises earlier than the killer is unmasked on Friday 24th January.

For those who ask us, it seems Al might have stumbled upon the lifeless physique and pretended he’s accountable purely so he can pocket the cash to guard his son. Would Emmerdale play their hand so early within the week and make Al the assassin?

And until Kim is later seen slipping out from the massive home sooner or later (the excessive idea of the plot intentionally performs with regular narrative guidelines so it’s unclear how a lot time passes between sure scenes), the blonde businesswoman is seemingly dominated out of eliminating Mr Foster herself – though blood should be on her palms if Al is accountable.

We’d advise theorising in full till later within the week when is extra revealed – Tuesday 21st January is from Jai Sharma’s viewpoint, adopted by Charity Dingle and Ryan Shares on Wednesday 22nd January, Thursday 23 January’s double invoice specializing in Andrea and Jamie Tate, then Marlon Dingle, earlier than we see the fateful day from Graham’s personal perspective on Friday 24th January…

