Emmerdale confirm Graham’s killer as Pierce Harris in unexpected return

All of us bought the shock of our lives this Thursday night when Emmerdale revealed that Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) is again within the village and is the person answerable for Graham Foster’s homicide.

Rapist Pierce was despatched down for his crimes towards Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) in August 2017, however he’s out and has made a mark on the cleaning soap already.

After Emmerdale explored all of the formally introduced suspects all week, it turned out it was one of many sudden ones.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) seemed to be about to kill Graham, having spent all episode begging revenge on the businessman for taking Rhona and Leo away to France.

Whereas at work, Marlon’s youngsters went lacking and after they ultimately turned up with Graham, he grabbed a metallic torch, held it up towards the dodgy supplier, and promised him he “wouldn’t be responsible for his actions”.

Rhona and Marlon later had an intense dialog the place she revealed she could be taking Leo to France in any case.

After all, Marlon was fully damaged by the entire ordeal and promised he would cease Graham from taking his boy.

Because the episode drew to an in depth, Marlon went in search of Graham for one ultimate showdown.

He put the torch on his telephone and went for a wander down the woods to seek out his nemesis.

Emmerdale’s Marlon goes in search of Graham (©ITV)

The extreme fog made it laborious to see, and Graham stayed hidden behind some bushes, maybe about to pounce on Marlon.

However he couldn’t get there fast sufficient as a thriller determine dressed all in black clubbed him over the top with a log.

Marlon overheard the smack, however he was cleared of the crime in our minds.

Close by, Graham’s physique lay on the ground and the digital camera panned upwards to see a menacing Pierce stood over him, log in hand.

Clearly battered and bruised, Pierce has been by means of the mill since he was launched from jail.

Precisely what he’s doing again in Emmerdale remains to be a thriller, however it will probably’t spell excellent news for Rhona.

Viewers should tune in to Friday’s episode to see how Graham’s ultimate day in Emmerdale actually performed out.

