Emmerdale introduces Nate’s mum Cara – and the actress already has a link to the show

Emmerdale sprung a shock on viewers by lastly bringing Cain Dingle’s ex-lover, and Nate Robinson’s mum, Cara Robinson to the present, and she or he’s actually a power to be reckoned with.

Making her unannounced debut on Thursday ninth January, coincidence induced Cara to satisfy her son’s former fling Moira Dingle, when the drunk farmer staggered into the trail of her automobile and she or he took her to hospital following a nasty fall right into a ditch.

Emmerdale 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the yr forward

As information of the accident reached the village, next-of-kin Cain and love little one Nate raced to the scene and have been surprised on the sudden reunion with Cara, who was en route to go to her son.

Discovering for the primary time how Nate had tracked down his errant dad and seduced his spouse earlier than revealing his true id as punishment for abandoning him, feisty Cara was horrified at her offspring’s vengeful actions.

There was no love misplaced between Cara and Cain, who confronted his previous flame for hiding their son’s existence from him till Nate’s bombshell final October. Viewers know the tragic backstory that Cain’s mum Religion intentionally saved Cara away and hid her being pregnant from the household 20 odd years in the past to guard her from the wrath of Cain’s late racist dad Shadrach, who she feared would unleash his abusive mood upon studying he had a blended race grandchild.

Cara is now a snazzily-dressed, excessive flying accountant together with her personal agency and doesn’t need her treasured son anyplace close to the trashy Dingles, however deep down there have been traces of a slight spark nonetheless in proof between her and Nate’s father we’re going to maintain our eyes on…

Who performs Cara Robinson?

Carryl Thomas has been solid because the much-talked about character of Cara, and cleaning soap followers with lengthy reminiscences could recall her stint in defunct Channel 5 persevering with drama Household Affairs, through which she performed sassy single mum Kelly Boulter for 2 years between 2003 and 2005, leaving shortly earlier than the present was axed.

Emmerdale is a mini-Household Affairs reunion for Thomas as Michael Wildman, aka businessman Al Chapman, was additionally among the many solid of the London-set cleaning soap on the identical time, taking part in girls’ man Marc MacKenzie for a yr from 2003. Wildman’s character was half-brother to Justin, the daddy of Thomas’s alter ego Kelly’s daughter, so the 2 shared many scenes collectively as a part of the identical household group. Small world, eh?

You might also recognise Thomas from roles in Physician Who spinoff The Sarah Jane Adventures and BBC One medical drama Holby Metropolis, in addition to numerous stage musicals.

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.