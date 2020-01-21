Emmerdale’s Jai has blood on his hands – has he framed himself for Graham’s murder?

As Emmerdale’s homicide thriller rumbled on, all eyes are on Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) after Tuesday night, as he was despatched proper to the highest of the suspect record.

It was the opening of Hawkfield Out of doors Pursuits and Jai was extremely careworn – particularly when he noticed there was no queue of children ready to get in.

He turned to medicine to assist him get via the day, however with Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) homicide on the horizon, it was most likely the worst factor he might have performed.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) used her social media connections and managed to get mother and father to deliver their bored youngsters all the way down to the enterprise on account of their inset day.

All gave the impression to be going effectively in Jai’s books and he headed again in direction of Emmerdale to select up Laurel’s daughter, Dotty.

Undoubtedly he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel and naturally had a near-miss with Graham whereas on the highway.

Wily Graham labored out in a short time there was a medication drawback and insisted he was going to inform Laurel – a promise he made good on simply moments later.

Jai screamed on the dodgy businessman, insisting he would get revenge – however was it fairly so quickly?

Afterward, Jai ordered extra cocaine from his pizza deliverer, which Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) tried to cease him from taking, however sadly he was unable to intervene.

We then watched as Jai’s reminiscence gave the impression to be fairly sporadic, however one factor we did see was him close to the realm of Graham’s homicide, moments after he was struck throughout the pinnacle.

Jai regained consciousness in a area with blood overlaying his proper hand.

If he didn’t kill Graham, it appears he doubtlessly performed a component in what occurred in that fateful area.

What’s extra, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) overheard Jai’s ranting earlier within the day, which might spell his downfall… Will Cain put two and two collectively when the homicide is introduced?

And is Jai set for jail?

There’s nonetheless extra drama to come back in Emmerdale, with the remaining suspects but to have their motives explored earlier than Graham’s assassin is revealed on Friday.

