Emmerdale’s Jai Sharma in a “dark place” with drug addiction ahead of Graham’s murder plot

Motivation is turning into clearer for the suspects in Emmerdale’s huge whodunnit which sees at the least seven characters gunning for ugly Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) earlier than he’s got rid of in spectacular vogue.

One of many rogues within the gallery is Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), who’s tense however temporary encounter with Mr Foster on Wednesday 15th January units him up as a possible killer. Buckling beneath the stress of working for Kim Tate on the outside pursuits centre, and feeling undermined by her enterprise associate Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), the recovering drug addict sneakily scores cocaine as he slides down a really harmful path…

Who kills Graham? Emmerdale reveals full line-up of suspects and motives

“He’s in a dark place,” reveals Emmerdale star Bisson. “Al tasks Jai with finding a new sponsorship deal at the last minute and is basically setting him up for a fall.” Jai is aware of he needs to be on prime of his recreation and work by till the small hours to tug this off, so he telephones for a pizza – with a really particular aspect order sneaked into the field – a wrap of cocaine…

“When the delivery arrives Jai has a real battle on his hands,” continues Bisson. “He knows he has to stay up all night but feels he’s losing his mojo. He has this little devil on his shoulder telling him to turn back to his former poison. ‘Do it, and it will fix your problems!’”

Grim Graham has dropped by the workplace on the lookout for Ryan Shares when Jai receives the ‘special delivery’, and his curiosity is piqued by jittery Mr Sharma’s furtive change with the motive force and need to get Graham out of the best way as fast as potential. Jai then hides the pizza in his desk drawer and viewers are left questioning whether or not he’ll take the medicine – and if Graham works out the explanation behind his behaviour.

In a break from the same old format, subsequent week’s episodes recount the occasions of the day Graham dies from plenty of totally different views, with Tuesday 21st January telling the story from Jai’s viewpoint.

By this level Jai is harassed to the purpose of exhaustion and is counting on cocaine to maintain him going. Driving beneath the affect he crashes into Graham’s automobile – shocked at his irresponsible actions Graham later tells Laurel Thomas her boyfriend is again on medicine, and Jai’s father Rishi Sharma quickly will get wind of the information.

His whole life unravels as his associate and household are left reeling in judgement and disappointment. Blaming Graham’s interference as his world falls aside, Jai vows to make him pay. By Friday 24th January we’ll know who completed the fiendish Foster off (half the village are lining up by this time), will it’s drug-addled Jai? Emmerdale are promising all kinds of twists and turns, possibly he’s so out of it he doesn’t even know he’s completed it and solely the viewers know the reality.

And does Graham uncover the key takeaway field hiding the unlawful substance earlier than subsequent week’s prang? Maintain your eyes peeled tonight…

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.