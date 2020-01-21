News WORLD

Emmerdale’s Rhona in danger as she digs for clues about Graham’s murder – first look

January 21, 2020
Priya and Billy make the bloody discovery

Emmerdale is in the course of its big homicide thriller week with followers determined to know who killed off Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough).

The depraved businessman actually had many enemies and whereas his killer stays a closely-guarded secret, the ITV cleaning soap has launched some footage exhibiting the aftermath of the catastrophe.

It’s Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) who make the grim discovery within the forest and naturally, it’s extremely upsetting for each of them.

When the police arrive, Priya feels it’s mandatory to inform them about Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) argument with Graham, however will that be sufficient for the Pressure to cost him with homicide?

In the meantime, poor Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is nervous about Graham’s disappearance contemplating that they had deliberate to go to France collectively.

She tries to name his cellphone however to no avail, and it’s solely with the arrival of the police that she comes to understand the horror of their scenario.

Emmerdale's Priya and Billy (©ITV)

What’s extra, Rhona is dumbfounded when she hears it’s a homicide, not simply an accident.

She desperately tries to inform the police the place Graham was on the day of his killing, nevertheless it’s pretty tough since there’s a whole lot of time unaccounted for.

Later within the week, Vanessa tells Rhona to not search for clues about who killed Graham, fearing she may also discover herself in peril.

With Graham’s killer at massive, is Rhona in for extra bother?

