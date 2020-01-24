Emotional Caroline Wozniacki breaks down in tears as her career ends in defeat at Australian Open

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:29 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:03 EST, 24 January 2020

A tearful Caroline Wozniacki broke down on court docket surrounded by her household as she closed the curtain on her 15-year taking part in profession.

The Danish star misplaced to Ons Jabeur 7-5, Three-6, 7-5 within the third spherical of the Australian Open, and she or he determined to name it a day on the age of 29 after revealing final month that the event could be her final.

Whereas she would have been hoping to bow out in a blaze of glory, Wozniacki insisted she was happy with her profession and had no regrets about the best way it had panned out, joking that it was inevitable she would end with a routine mistake.

Caroline Wozniacki could not maintain again the tears as she referred to as time on her 15-year tennis profession

Her household provide help as she embraces her husband after taking part in on court docket for the final time

She shares a kiss along with her husband as her crew have fun her profession in emotional remaining day

Wozniacki launched into a lap of honour as ‘Candy Caroline’ performed out on the sound system

‘I believe it was solely becoming that my final match could be a three-setter, a grinder, and that I’d end my profession with a forehand error,’ she mentioned after the match.

She mentioned she had been overwhelmed by the help she had acquired as tributes have been performed to her on the massive display, and she or he collected an enormous bouquet of flowers.

‘There’s numerous feelings, numerous issues I can not compartmentalise now,’ she added. ‘Plenty of pleasure. Somewhat disappointment. Flashbacks to since I used to be a child to this second.

‘The truth that it is gone so fast however on the similar time it seems like I have been out right here for a very long time. Gamers coming as much as me and congratulating me. Simply feeling the love from everybody has been very particular.’

The Danish star poses with crew as she collects a bouquet of flowers whereas tributes pour in

There have been emotional scenes as ‘Candy Caroline’ performed out across the sound system on the stadium, as she launched into a lap of honour, waving to spectators with tears in her eyes.

Tributes got here from stars of the sport akin to Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic mentioned: ‘I do not know the right way to say goodbye to you. We have lived in the identical place for a few years, I’ve seen you jog on the street and stroll your canine and I believe we have developed a pleasant relationship.’

Nadal mentioned: ‘I’m very unhappy to be making this video as a result of all people needs to see you play tennis.’

Federer added: ‘I used to be so blissful for you whenever you received the Australian Open and in addition world No 1, that is the head of our sport and you probably did all of it.’

Wozniacki had come from behind to beat Dayana Yastremska within the second spherical, however there was to be no miracle this time as Jabeur held on regardless of the Dane making a restoration from Zero-Three down within the remaining set.

She admitted that the considered the match being her final performed closely on her thoughts, which may have performed an element as she tried to maintain unforced errors to a minimal.

She flies the Danish flag as she soaks up the limelight following the ultimate match of her profession

‘All through the match there have been a few occasions the place I used to be like, “Shoot, this could be my last one”,’ she mentioned. ‘It was similar to, “I don’t want it to be the last one, I want to be out there fighting”.

However the 2018 Australian Open winner mentioned she gave it her all and was content material along with her remaining efficiency – saying her tears have been ones of happiness.

‘I fought like my life relied on it. I believe the outcome at this time would not matter to me as a lot as the best way that I fought, that I gave it every thing. I wished to be on the market. I did every thing. All through my profession, that is what I am recognized for.

Wozniacki insisted her tears have been these of happiness as she wrapped up her taking part in days

‘It is thrilling. It is terrifying. It is numerous feelings on the similar time. However I am blissful. I am very blissful. Although I used to be crying quite a bit earlier, it actually wasn’t unhappy tears.’

Wozniacki turned professional in 2005 and might definitely be happy when she seems to be again on her profession as she battled arduous in a panorama that has been dominated by the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

She received 30 WTA tour titles, and have become world No 1 in 2010, though her solely Grand Slam got here as just lately as 2018 as she lifted the Australian Open title. She got here near clinching one other when she reached the US Open remaining in 2009 and 2014.