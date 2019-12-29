Emotional support dog and disabled owner thrown out of supermarket

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Bex Clifton (pictured) was left humiliated by the Sainsbury’s employee who she stated ‘shouted’ at her in entrance of consumers after recognizing her emotional assist canine Maxxy (pictured)

A disabled mother-of-two was thrown out of a grocery store after workers insisted her assist canine ‘was not actual’.

The 36-year-old, who has psychological well being difficulties, had been within the retailer in Basingstoke, Hampshire, for 25 minutes earlier than the worker challenged her and instructed her to go away.

The grocery store employee claimed the nine-year-old Jack Russell collie cross was not an actual service canine and needed to be faraway from the shop, Ms Clifton stated.

Bex Clifton- who stated she felt ‘discriminated’ towards – returned the following day to complain to the in-store supervisor however the identical member of workers refused to let her see a supervisor.

Ms Clifton, from Basingstoke, then escalated issues with Sainsbury’s buyer providers and has since obtained an apology from the retailer and has been handed a voucher as a goodwill gesture.

She stated: ‘It made me really feel discriminated towards.

‘I’ve received a incapacity and them shouting at me made me really feel discriminated.

‘The second time my daughter was with me and he or she was in tears.

‘[The Sainsbury’s worker] was shouting from the customer support desk to the door ‘he is not a service canine’.

‘Everybody was us and it was making us really feel completely different.’

The 36-year-old, who has psychological well being difficulties says she desires to boost consciousness of emotional assist animals

She added: ‘This was about elevating consciousness. Lots of people do not actually know what an help canine actually is, everybody thinks it is a information canine and that is it.

‘Not many individuals have heard of emotional assist animals.’

Sainsbury’s supplied Ms Clifton a full apology following the incident on December 2.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson stated: ‘Now we have apologised to Rebecca for her expertise and offered her with a gesture of goodwill in order that we are able to welcome her again into retailer with Maxxy.’