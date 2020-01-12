Emotional Trudeau Promises To Pursue Justice For Iran Plane Crash Victims

Justin Trudeau assureg grief-stricken households of his full assist.

Edmonton:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his voice generally breaking, on Sunday advised a vigil for a few of these killed in an Iranian aircraft catastrophe that he would “pursue justice and accountability” for what occurred.

Iran says it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, killing 176 folks. Not less than 57 Canadians died, most of them of Iranian descent, in one of many greatest single losses of life Canada has suffered in 40 years.

“You may feel unbearably lonely, but you are not alone. Your entire country stands with you, tonight, tomorrow, and in all the years to come,” Trudeau advised a crowd of 1,700 in a basketball gymnasium in Edmonton, Alberta, house to 13 of the victims. Most had direct hyperlinks to the College of Alberta.

As Trudeau spoke, younger youngsters may very well be heard within the viewers, and containers of tissues had been handed amongst these current. Black-rimmed images of the useless stood on the stage, the place mourners had positioned rose petals, candles and plates of dates.

“This tragedy should have never occurred, and I want to assure you that you have my full support during this extraordinarily difficult time … you give us purpose to pursue justice and accountability for you,” mentioned Trudeau.

Household and associates wept and hugged earlier than the vigil began.

“Still I’m in shock, still I can’t believe it,” mentioned Vahid Rezania, a buddy of Edmonton engineering professor Pedram Mousavi, who was killed. “I am always thinking, ‘He is going to come. This hasn’t happened’. It is very hard to accept.”

