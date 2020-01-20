Empower Retirement, namesake of Broncos’ stadium, cheers Kansas City’s return to Super Bowl — and Denver fans aren’t happy about it

Empower Retirement, which owns the naming rights to the Broncos’ stadium by means of 2039, definitely didn’t make itself any Denver followers on Sunday.

The nation’s second-largest retirement plan firm drew the ire of Broncos Nation on Twitter for cheering the Chiefs’ victory within the AFC title recreation, which secured the rival franchise’s first Tremendous Bowl berth in 50 years.

“Get loud #ChiefsKingdom, it’s game day!,” the corporate’s official account tweeted pregame. “We’re ready to cheer on our partner, the @Chiefs, as they battle the Titans in the AFC Championship to secure a spot in #SBLIV!”

Get loud #ChiefsKingdom, it’s recreation day! We’re able to cheer on our accomplice, the @Chiefs, as they battle the Titans within the AFC Championship to safe a spot in #SBLIV! #BringItHome #ProudPartner pic.twitter.com/HzOzU8idnI — Empower Retirement (@EmpowerToday) January 19, 2020

Then, after Kansas Metropolis cruised previous Tennessee 35-24 at Arrowhead Stadium, @EmpowerToday adopted with one other tweet congratulating the staff that has owned the Broncos within the division for the final 4 seasons. The Chiefs have gained 4 straight AFC West titles in that point whereas beating Denver 9 consecutive instances.

“What a win!” the corporate mentioned. “The @Chiefs are going to #SBLIV! #ProudPartner #ChiefsKingdom.”

What a win! The @Chiefs are going to #SBLIV! #ProudPartner #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pXopz57pSU — Empower Retirement (@EmpowerToday) January 19, 2020

That specific tweet had over 300 feedback as of Monday morning, nearly all of them from disgruntled Broncos followers who had been upset with sponsored advertising that they see as a transparent battle of curiosity.

“I no longer support you as the stadium partner for Mile High Field,” wrote @a_aron77. “Empower Field at Mile High is no longer going to be said by any Broncos fan. We are solely Mile High Stadium. Please withdrawal your deal with the Broncos organization.”

I not assist you because the stadium accomplice for Mike Excessive Area. Empower Area at Mile Excessive is not going to be mentioned by any broncos fan. We’re solely Mile Excessive Stadium. Please withdrawal your take care of the broncos group. — Aaron 🐴 (@a_aron77) January 20, 2020

Added @SteveSnyd: “Who in the (heck) is running your social media account?! Understand where your company’s name is plastered all over!”

Who within the hell is operating your social media account?! Perceive the place your organization’s identify is plastered throughout! — Steve Snyd (@SteveSnyd) January 20, 2020

And @justinpauls echoed a sentiment being expressed fairly a bit within the response thread: “Take down your signage.”

Take down your signage — justin pauls (@justinpauls) January 19, 2020

Along with being a accomplice with the Broncos, Empower Retirement has additionally been companions with the Chiefs and the Patriots since 2015, in line with the corporate’s web site. The Greenwood Village-based firm agreed to a stadium rights take care of Denver in September, after the stadium went and not using a company naming sponsor for 2 seasons.

Just like the Broncos, the Chiefs and the Patriots are primarily based in main metropolitan markets the place Empower is positioned. Within the firm’s 2015 press launch asserting its partnership with Kansas Metropolis, the settlement permits the corporate to “enjoy a host of new branding, media and hospitality benefits, including engagement with the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors program, sponsorship of Alumni Game Week activities and in-stadium branding, game week presence on the team’s television programming, full rights to team marks, and yearlong digital and social media advertising.”

As one fan identified, Empower’s alignment with a divisional rival simply provides Broncos Nation extra motivation to consult with the stadium by its basic, sponsor-less identify.

“More reason to keep calling it MILE HIGH and not conform to corporate crap,” @ToppsGallery mentioned.