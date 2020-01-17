Empress Of – “Call Me”

Floria Sigismondi has wrangled a reasonably spectacular record of names for the soundtrack to The Turning , her upcoming adaptation of Henry James' The Flip Of The Screw . Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Mitski, Kali Uchis, Alice Glass, Warpaint, Vagabon, MUNA, and extra all contributed unique tracks. And at present, every week earlier than the film's launch, we're getting a brand new one from Empress Of.

Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez wrote “Call Me” with Lawrence and Yves Rothman, who produced the entire soundtrack for the movie. “When writing the track with Lorely, Yves and I had the idea of ​​writing something that was dreamy and processional; the movie's swan song, “Lawrence says. “It became a track that Floria Sigismondi used on set a lot to set the mood when shooting the scenes of the dreamlike limbo that the ghost Ms. Jessel is trapped in.”

“Call Me” is a shimmering dream-pop gem that veers slightly nearer to the romantic '90 s nostalgia of somebody like Hatchie than Rodriguez's normal synth- pop experiments. It's additionally fairly beautiful, and you’ll hear it for your self under.

The Turning hits theaters 1 / 24. Its soundtrack is out the identical day by way of KRO Information / Sony Music Masterworks; pre-order or pre-save it right here.