Empty London! Oxford Street, Bond Street and London Paddington deserted

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:17 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:19 EST, 25 December 2019

The streets of London are abandoned right this moment, with 1000’s of residents staying at dwelling to have fun Christmas.

It’s marked distinction to earlier within the week, when throngs of individuals flooded Oxford Avenue and different buying centres within the capital for some final minute Christmas buying.

Oxford Avenue is likely one of the busiest roads within the capital, with 1000’s of individuals visiting on a regular basis and vacationers flocking to it each day.

However the highway, together with Bond Avenue and Piccadilly Circus are loads quieter right this moment, with only some individuals pictured milling about.

1000’s additionally used London’s many stations to make their journeys dwelling the week, however there have been no indicators of any carnage right this moment with Paddington station laying empty.

The station is closed till Saturday as a consequence of Community Rail finishing up monitor and overhead wiring enhancements at Southall, plus Crossrail upgrades.

And public transport is not working within the capital in any respect right this moment with no practice companies accessible and solely a restricted quantity set to run tomorrow.

Piccadilly Circus seems to be nearly abandoned on Christmas Day in London, as individuals keep dwelling to have fun and mark the festive day

Oxford Avenue, which was thronged with buyers within the busy interval main as much as Christmas Day, additionally seems to be abandoned

Drivers are additionally much less prone to face congestion on the roads this Christmas, with the massive day falling on a Wednesday, in accordance with the AA.

The motoring organisation says the mid-week Christmas Day means visits to household and mates could possibly be extra unfold out than regular.

Christmas Day is prone to be one of many quietest days for visitors as simply 33 per cent of motorists say they are going to be making a journey.

Ben Sheridan, of the AA, stated: ‘Test the visitors stories earlier than you permit and attempt to journey when it is quieter in case you can, or contemplate taking a unique path to beat the jams.

A handful of individuals might be seen milling about Oxford Avenue, although with public transport not working, a big presence is unlikely

London’s Paddington Station, which serves the West Nation, South Wales, Thames Valley and Heathrow airport, is empty of trains and folks

Although no trains are working in any respect right this moment, Paddington was closed earlier due to main engineering work over the vacation interval on the railway line between Paddington and Slough

Bond Avenue, additionally dwelling to retailers that attracted throngs of Christmas cut price hunters and one of many busiest streets in London, can also be empty right this moment

A statue of Isambard Kingdom Brunel seems to be out over London’s Paddington Station which is empty of trains right this moment

‘The excellent news is that Christmas falling mid-week might assist to unfold journeys out. We nonetheless count on peaks in visitors because the staggered getaway from work and faculty is adopted by last-minute buying journeys on Saturday, however visits to family and friends usually tend to even out over the week.’

Main improve works are additionally happening at London King’s Cross, as officers reap the benefits of the quiet stations.

The bulk might be carried out on Christmas Day and Boxing Day – when many of the rail community is shut down yearly – however there will even be restricted trains from the station through the morning of December 27.

An estimated 5 million UK holidaymakers are embarking on an abroad break through the festive interval, in accordance with a journey commerce affiliation.

It reported robust reserving numbers for short-haul winter solar locations such because the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, Morocco, Turkey and Egypt, whereas the long-haul market has seen excessive demand for Dubai and Goa.

Geneva is a well-liked vacation spot for these in search of a extra conventional Christmas expertise, with favorite places for spending New 12 months’s Eve overseas together with Amsterdam, Dublin and Berlin.