EMUI 10 update in India: List of all Huawei smartphones getting Android 10 via OTA

EMUI 10 primarily based on Android 10 is very anticipated by Huawei smartphone customers, particularly because the telephones operating EMUI proper now are in all probability the final ones to take action. With a brand new replace, every thing modifications – the interface, animations and the texture of the smartphone. So in the event you’ve been eagerly ready for EMUI 10, nobody’s judging.

Huawei rolled out EMUI 10 beta to a number of Huawei and Honor smartphones, however solely the secure model of an replace addresses the lots. The wait is lastly over as Huawei has launched the EMUI 10 replace timetable for all its smartphones.

Huawei will begin rolling out EMUI 10 over-the-air this month. Naturally, the flagship smartphones are entitled to the replace earlier than older telephones, which is why the P30 collection is first in line. Huawei’s Mate 20 collection and Nova 5T may also be up to date with EMUI 10 this month.

Try the entire record of Huawei smartphones getting Android 10-based EMUI 10 over the air:

Huawei P30 Professional Huawei P30 Huawei Mate 20 Professional Huawei Mate 20 Huawei Mate 20 X (4G) Huawei Nova 5T

These smartphones will obtain EMUI 10 in later months

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) Huawei P30 Lite Huawei Nova 4e Huawei P20 Huawei P20 Professional Huawei Mate 10 Huawei Mate 10 Professional Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 Lite Huawei P Sensible 2019 Huawei P Sensible 2019 Huawei P Sensible Professional Huawei P Sensible Z Huawei Nova four Huawei Nova Lite three

It is price noting that the abovementioned record is for non-Chinese language markets. Huawei smartphone customers will obtain EMUI 10 in India as per schedule, whereas Chinese language customers will get a special schedule owing to their forked model of EMUI 10.

EMUI 10: What’s new?

EMUI 10 is predicated on Google’s newest Android 10 and brings a number of options to eligible telephones. EMUI 10’s interface has been revamped, the apps are redesigned and there is the darkish mode to supply customers a refreshed consumer expertise.

Huawei boasts the brand new model of the OS presents pure animations, higher efficiency and safety and up to date GPU Turbo for players. Different modifications embrace new UI for digital camera, new gestures, simplified settings menu and extra.