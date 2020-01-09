Enchanting castle-inspired estate in the Vail Valley

Be transported to the fortress of your goals at 157 Pilgrim Drive, positioned in Edwards. This residence, nestled within the unique group of Pilgrim Downs, is listed by LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty dealer Barbara Scrivens for $four,900,000.

Inbuilt 1998 by Beck Builders, the European-style residence was impressed by a fortress the unique house owners noticed whereas touring by way of Normandy, France. They cherished the structure a lot that they determined to construct a palace of their very own within the mountains of Colorado. The outside of the house seems like one thing out of a storybook with elaborate stonework, giant picket columns and a rounded turret with a balcony match for royalty.

Inside, the house is equally as spectacular. Towering vaulted and beamed ceilings plus plentiful home windows create genuine grandeur within the residing and eating rooms. The sprawling 10,000-square-foot property options 5 bedrooms and eight bogs. The house is ideal for entertaining, with a connoisseur kitchen and an intensive wine cellar for the wonderful eating fanatic or a recreation room and movie show for these wishing to unwind.

157 Pilgrim Drive sits on 10 acres throughout the gated equestrian group of Pilgrim Downs. The neighborhood encompasses over 300 acres and lies inside a couple of miles of the White River Nationwide Forest. Solely 26 house owners have the privilege of residing in Pilgrim Downs, with its 80-acre meadow and ponds, horse steady, groomed climbing/snowshoeing trails and a full-time on-site property supervisor.

“This is truly a fairy tale estate hidden within the Vail Valley,” stated Scrivens. “The house owners fell in love with a fortress in Europe and got here residence to re-create the identical magic on a little bit of a smaller scale. You are feeling it the second you begin down the drive, among the many completely manicured 10 acres with towering aspens, a pond, waterfall, stream and Monet gardens.

“With impeccable details and authentic design, this treasured estate is a pleasure to share with buyers looking for something incredibly special.”

Positioned simply 20 minutes from the ski slopes at Beaver Creek Resort, this house is secluded sufficient for homebuyers fascinated about privateness however not removed from a number of the points of interest that make residing in Colorado great.

