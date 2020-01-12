Encounter Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K’s Pulwama

The change of fireside was occurring, the official stated, including additional particulars awaited. (File)

Srinagar:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and safety forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police stated.

Safety forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora space of Tral in south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving particular intelligence concerning the presence of terrorists there, a police official stated.

He stated because the forces have been conducting the searches, the terrorists fired at them, triggering an encounter.

