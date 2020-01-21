Encounter breaks out in Awantipora in J&K, 2 Army jawans martyred; militants killed

WATCH | Indian Military diffuses 9 mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch













An encounter broke between militants and safety forces in Awanitpora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 21. As per reviews, one Indian Military jawan and one Particular Police Officer of the J&Okay Police have misplaced their lives in the course of the encounter in Awantipora’s Satpokhran Khrew space.

There was a quick change of fireplace and extra forces have reportedly been introduced in.Representational picture

Two militants had been additionally reportedly killed within the encounter. Nonetheless, their our bodies are but to be recovered.

A joint crew of Indian Military’s Rashtriya Rifles, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the realm after receiving particular inputs concerning the presence of some militants within the space. There was a quick change of fireplace and extra forces have reportedly been introduced in.

J&Okay Police took to Twitter saying, “Encounter has started at Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

This incident comes a day after militants hurled a bomb at safety forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Nonetheless, the assault did not result in any injury.

Police personnel acknowledged that the petrol bomb was lobbed in the direction of a CRPF bunker at Newa in Pulwama however there was no lack of life or harm within the blast. Earlier yesterday, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, together with a police deserter, had been killed in an encounter with safety forces in Shopian district.