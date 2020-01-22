Endless Boogie – “Jerome” (Feat. Stephen Malkmus & amp; Matt Sweeney)

There exists a subset of indie rock artists I affiliate with file retailer clerks and collectors. Often it's a bit skuzzier and meaner than no matter's popping within the indie mainstream, sustaining that outdated aversion to promoting out and even crossing over. This music tends to be worshipful towards rock’s ragtag early days and an expansive pantheon artists working deeper underground than the important favorites who are likely to graduate into greater competition poster fonts two or three albums in. Infinite Boogie, a band based by knowledgeable file collector and Matador Data workers in 1997, naturally matches into that lineage.

Paul Main’s band is again right this moment with a brand new guitar rager known as “Jerome.” It’s the A-side to an upcoming cut up 7 ″ with Weak Sign on the esteemed Wharf Cat label. “Jerome” is pure straight-ahead rocket of a tune blessed by J Mascis-style theatrics from visitor guitarists Stephen Malkmus and Matt Sweeney, a duo who additionally simply introduced a folksy Malkmus solely file they made with the Decemberists ’Chris Funk. So, massive day for followers of Stephen Malkmus and Matt Sweeney, and of Infinite Boogie, and of gnarled and churlish underground rock music generally.

Sweeney says “Jerome” has a “thug-assed jacked-up Saturday-night vibe.” Hear it under.

The Infinite Boogie / Weak Sign cut up is out 2 / 28 on Wharf Cat. Pre-order it right here.