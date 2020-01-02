England fixtures 2020: When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets

Gareth Southgate will lead England by means of one other essential 12 months with a string of constructive outcomes whipping the nation into believing ‘it’s coming dwelling’ as soon as once more.

The Three Lions will face a number of opponents within the build-up to Euro 2020 as they seek for the proper preparations forward of the event itself.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it’s worthwhile to learn about England’s upcoming soccer fixtures.

Methods to watch England on TV and stay stream

Friendlies

ITV have unique rights to England friendlies to make sure free-to-air protection for each fan.

Video games can be proven on ITV or may be stay streamed by way of the ITV Hub.

Euro 2020

Matches can be cut up between BBC and ITV as soon as Euro 2020 comes round.

England fixtures

All UK time

ENGLAND v Italy (Pleasant)

Date: Friday 27th March 2020

Time: eight:00pm

Stadium:

ENGLAND v Denmark (Pleasant)

Date: Tuesday 31st March 2020

Time: eight:00pm

Stadium:

Austria v ENGLAND (Pleasant)

Date: Tuesday 2nd June 2020

Time: 7:45pm

Stadium: Ernst Happel Stadion

ENGLAND v Romania (Pleasant)

Date: Sunday seventh June 2020

Time: three:00pm

Stadium: TBC (in UK)

ENGLAND v Croatia (Euro 2020)

Date: Sunday 14th June 2020

Time: 2:00pm

Stadium: Wembley

ENGLAND v Winner of Play-off Path C (Euro 2020)

Date: Friday 19th June 2020

Time: eight:00pm

Stadium: Wembley

Czech Republic v ENGLAND (Euro 2020)

Date: Tuesday 23rd June 2020

Time: eight:00pm

Stadium: Wembley

Methods to purchase England tickets

England tickets are recurrently obtainable by means of the FA’s official web site.

To take a look at the most recent availability for upcoming fixtures, take a look at the England ticketing website.