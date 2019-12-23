England in South Africa: How to watch England cricket tour of South Africa in 2019/20

England journey to face South Africa with a packed schedule of Take a look at, ODI and T20 matches to come back.

England tour South Africa runs from Boxing Day (26th December) 2019 till Sunday 16th February 2019.

When do England tour South Africa?

The England tour of South Africa runs from Boxing Day (26th December) 2019 till Sunday 16th February 2019.

When are South Africa v England matches?

Take a look at: 26th December – 28th January (4 matches)

ODI: 4th February – ninth February (three matches)

T20: 12th February – 16th February (three matches)

South Africa v England Take a look at matches

All UK instances/dates

1st Take a look at – Centurion

Date: Thursday 26th December – Monday 30th December

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

2nd Take a look at – Cape City

Date: Friday third January – Tuesday seventh January

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

third Take a look at – Port Elizabeth

Date: Thursday 16th January – Monday 20th January

Begin time: eight:30am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

4th Take a look at – Johannesburg

Date: Friday 24th January – Tuesday 28th January

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

South Africa v England ODI matches

All UK instances/dates

1st ODI – Cape City

Date: Tuesday 4th February

Begin time: 11:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

2nd ODI – Durban

Date: Friday seventh February

Begin time: 11:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

third ODI – Johannesburg

Date: Sunday ninth February

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

South Africa v England T20 matches

All UK instances/dates

1st T20 – East London

Date: 12th February

Begin time: four:00pm (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

2nd T20 – Durban

Date: 14th February

Begin time: four:00pm (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

third T20 – Centurion

Date: 16th February

Begin time: 12:30pm (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Essential Occasion / NOW TV)

Methods to watch England tour of South Africa

You possibly can watch the tour stay on Sky Sports activities Cricket or on-line through the SkyGo app.

Sky clients can add particular channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.



When you don't have Sky, you possibly can watch the tour by means of NOW TV.



Methods to hearken to England tour of South Africa

Full stay and unique protection of England’s tour of South Africa will probably be broadcast on talkSPORT 2.

Darren Gough will current protection alongside an all-star line-up of pundits together with former England celebrity Kevin Pietersen.

For actual timings, take a look at full broadcast instances right here.