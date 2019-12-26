England in South Africa: How to watch England cricket tour of South Africa in 2019/20

England journey to face South Africa with a packed schedule of Check, ODI and T20 matches to return.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it is advisable to learn about England’s tour of South Africa to spherical off the yr and into 2020.

When do England tour South Africa?

The England tour of South Africa runs from Boxing Day (26th December) 2019 till Sunday 16th February 2019.

When are South Africa v England matches?

Check: 26th December – 28th January (4 matches)

ODI: 4th February – ninth February (three matches)

T20: 12th February – 16th February (three matches)

South Africa v England Check matches

All UK occasions/dates

1st Check – Centurion

Date: Thursday 26th December – Monday 30th December

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

2nd Check – Cape City

Date: Friday third January – Tuesday seventh January

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

third Check – Port Elizabeth

Date: Thursday 16th January – Monday 20th January

Begin time: eight:30am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

4th Check – Johannesburg

Date: Friday 24th January – Tuesday 28th January

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

South Africa v England ODI matches

All UK occasions/dates

1st ODI – Cape City

Date: Tuesday 4th February

Begin time: 11:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

2nd ODI – Durban

Date: Friday seventh February

Begin time: 11:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

third ODI – Johannesburg

Date: Sunday ninth February

Begin time: eight:00am (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

South Africa v England T20 matches

All UK occasions/dates

1st T20 – East London

Date: 12th February

Begin time: four:00pm (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

2nd T20 – Durban

Date: 14th February

Begin time: four:00pm (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

third T20 – Centurion

Date: 16th February

Begin time: 12:30pm (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Fundamental Occasion / NOW TV)

Tips on how to watch England tour of South Africa

You’ll be able to watch the tour stay on Sky Sports activities Cricket or on-line through the SkyGo app.

Sky clients can add particular channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

Should you don’t have Sky, you may watch the tour via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £9.99

Tips on how to take heed to England tour of South Africa

Full stay and unique protection of England’s tour of South Africa will likely be broadcast on talkSPORT 2.

Darren Gough will current protection alongside an all-star line-up of pundits together with former England celebrity Kevin Pietersen.

For actual timings, try full broadcast occasions right here.