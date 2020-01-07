England Opener Rory Burns Out Of Sri Lanka Tour Due To Ankle Injury

England opening batsman Rory Burns will miss the tour of Sri Lanka in March after present process profitable surgical procedure on ruptured ligaments in his left ankle, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) introduced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old suffered the damage taking part in soccer — a part of the squad’s warm-up routine — final Thursday on the eve of the second Take a look at towards South Africa in Cape City. There was a whole lot of criticism of England’s apply of taking part in soccer following the damage to Burns and it has now been banned by head coach Chris Silverwood with the help of Ashley Giles, England’s director of males’s cricket.

Burns’ damage was the second comparatively severe damage to an England cricketer taking part in soccer previous to a sport in simply over a 12 months.

Jonny Bairstow was injured and missed a number of matches throughout a tour of Sri Lanka in October 2018.

“England opening batsman Rory Burns has undergone successful surgery on ruptured ligaments in his left ankle,” learn the ECB assertion.

“Surgical procedure came about in London on Monday afternoon.

“The Surrey captain is anticipated to be out of motion for as much as 4 months.

“He will miss England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the beginning of the 2020 season in April.”

Burns, who top-scored for England with 84 within the first-Take a look at defeat by South Africa, averages 33.75 in 15 Checks.

Keaton Jennings is the main contender to exchange Burns for the two-Take a look at sequence towards Sri Lanka beginning on March 19.

Jennings averages 25.19 from 17 Checks since making a century on his debut in India in 2016.