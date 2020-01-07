England rugby captain Lewis Moody’s bond with a teenage fan with cancer changed his life

When former England rugby captain Lewis Moody met Joss Rowley-Stark, a teenage fan with a uncommon most cancers, he did not count on his personal life to be modified.

‘In early 2012, I obtained a letter from Joss’s stepdad Graeme to ask if I might do one thing to cheer Joss up throughout his chemotherapy therapy,’ says Lewis, 41.

As a high-profile sportsman, Lewis commonly obtained comparable requests. ‘However this was a handwritten letter that actually touched my coronary heart,’ he says.

Teamwork: Joss Rowley-Stark, a teenage rugby enjoyable with uncommon most cancers, with England captain Lewis Moody at Twickenham

It additionally got here at a tough level in his personal life: Lewis, England’s most- capped flanker, had not too long ago been pressured to name time on his glittering profession due to damage.

‘I would been pressured to retire at 32 on account of a shoulder damage that meant I would by no means play rugby once more — and I used to be utterly misplaced,’ he says. ‘I had no concept what I would do subsequent.

‘I known as Graeme and we organized to satisfy in Sheffield,’ he provides. ‘I felt drawn in instantly. Joss and Graeme met me on the station; Joss was carrying a cap as a result of he’d misplaced all his hair from chemotherapy, but he was chilled and cheerful.

‘As we spoke, I realised how particular he was. All his considerations have been for his [rugby] staff, his youthful brother Leo and his mother and father. I simply knew this was a very particular child.’

Although Joss, 15, was dealing with his personal immense challenges — he’d simply completed 4 rounds of gruelling chemo and radiotherapy — when Lewis met him, he needed nothing for himself.

Joss’s mother and father Graeme and Tiffany with brother Leo. Graeme wrote a handwritten letter to Lewis Moody asking to cheer up Joss

As a substitute, he requested Lewis if he would meet his teammates and lead a coaching session for his personal rugby membership, Sheffield Abbeydale. He’d performed two seasons however was now too unwell to participate.

‘It was such a sort and selfless request and so steeped in sportsmanship, it grabbed my coronary heart,’ says Lewis.

‘I did not know the way issues have been going to go for Joss however we stored in contact and messaged one another steadily, sharing our ardour for rugby, which was actually cool.’ But, simply over a yr after they first met, Lewis obtained a name to inform him Joss had handed away. ‘I knew he was very unwell however I used to be shattered by the information,’ he says. ‘It was after we attended Joss’s funeral that [my wife] Annie and I fashioned a charity for kids with most cancers.’

Joss was an instructional ‘all-rounder’ at college

Since its inception in 2013, The Lewis Moody Basis has raised £1.2 million for households affected by mind tumours, with the newest fundraising expedition setting forth for the South Pole this week.

Joss’s mum Tiffany is emphatic that Lewis won’t ever know the way a lot he did for the household. ‘He boosted Joss’s morale at a time once we have been spending three or 4 days per week in hospital,’ she says.

However Lewis says the affect Joss had on him was ‘greater than I can ever convey’.

‘Joss helped me discover a objective which I had misplaced,’ he says, merely. ‘The charity — and my future — was 100 per cent impressed by Joss, who fought most cancers with braveness and selflessness,’ says Lewis.

Joss, an instructional ‘all-rounder’, had been enjoying in a rugby match in September 2011 when, aged 14, he felt ache in his hip.

‘Joss was 6ft 4in and a unbelievable sprinter,’ says Graeme, who runs a automobile gross sales enterprise. ‘He ran the size of the sphere, put the strive down, then ran again to me and mentioned, ‘Dad I believe I’ve pulled one thing.’ I assumed his hip muscle tissues is perhaps the issue so I took him to a chiropractor however therapeutic massage did not assist.

‘He insisted on enjoying the next weekend regardless that his hip was nonetheless painful. Understanding what we all know now, we surprise how a lot ache he’d been in and for the way lengthy, as a result of he by no means moaned about something.’

After the match, Joss began to complain of aches throughout and a normal feeling of tiredness. Tiffany and Graeme took him to their GP thrice however ‘they could not discover something improper’, says Tiffany, 50.

The Lewis Moody Basis works in partnership with The Mind Tumour Charity

In January 2012, noticing he was shedding pounds, they took Joss again to the GP. A blood check confirmed Joss had a excessive degree of calcium; and a chest X-ray revealed lesions in his lungs. ‘The physician mentioned these indicators might point out a chest an infection or most cancers and suggested us to take him to hospital for extra checks,’ says Graeme.

Joss had a collection of checks, together with a full physique scan. Tiffany says: ‘The next morning, January 24, 2012, Graeme, Joss and I have been proven right into a small room the place we have been advised Joss had alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a uncommon most cancers that grows within the muscle tissues.’

The excessive degree of calcium in Joss’s blood was a sign of most cancers; and the lesions on his lungs have been the place the most cancers had unfold.

‘You suppose you will not be capable of cope however the one factor on my thoughts at that second was staying robust for Joss,’ says Tiffany.

‘I knew if I seemed frightened, he’d be frightened. When he checked out me for my response, I mentioned: ‘Joss, we will be robust, and we’re going to beat it.’ He by no means cried and his positivity did not waver.’

The scans confirmed the tumour was behind Joss’s pelvis and had weakened the bone. The hip ache Joss had complained of was truly a fractured pelvis, attributable to the most cancers.

One in all its greatest achievements is HeadSmart, a marketing campaign which has decreased the analysis time for kids from greater than 9 weeks (in 2011) to six-and-a-half weeks at the moment

‘The oncologist defined the most cancers was stage four — which means it was fairly superior and had unfold,’ says Tiffany. ‘We have been advised simply 6 per cent of kids beat it however Graeme mentioned, ‘In the event you lined up 100 youngsters, you’d choose Joss out because the fittest,’ and this stored us robust. Deep down, I actually believed it; it’s important to.’

Tiffany did not return to her job in insurance coverage however stayed by Joss’s aspect whereas over the subsequent 12 months he had 19 rounds of chemotherapy and 54 classes of radiotherapy.

‘Regardless of the illness and shedding his hair, Joss by no means complained,’ says Graeme. ‘He noticed each therapy as a step in the direction of restoration.’

However regardless of the extraordinary therapy, Joss’s most cancers progressed shortly. ‘It was in his jaw and his backbone and he was in quite a lot of ache,’ says Tiffany.

‘Even so, he was decided to go to highschool when he might. He even needed to participate in a charity soccer match — in fact he could not. However that is the type of child he was. He was so decided and so robust.’

Joss had an incredible impact on everybody he met. ‘Everyone liked him,’ says Tiffany, her voice breaking. ‘At one of many last appointments with the oncologist, she broke down as she defined we had run out of choices and advised us, ‘I am so sorry, I can not save him.’ ‘

Lewis, who stored in contact with Joss, did not realise how unwell he was. ‘A few yr after we first met, Graeme known as, clearly a bit down,’ Lewis says.

He breaks off a number of instances throughout our dialog to compose himself. ‘It all the time makes me very emotional speaking about it,’ says Lewis. ‘My boys, Ethan and Dylan, have been 5 and three on the time, and I could not think about what agony Joss’s mother and father have been going by means of.

For Tiffany, Lewis’s charity work is each a loving tribute and a blinding testimony

‘To attempt to distract them from the monotony of hospital visits, I known as the England staff and we took the household to Twickenham to look at England play Italy.

‘After the match, we had dinner with the gamers. That was when it hit me Joss wasn’t going to make it. Once we’d first met, aside from hair loss from chemotherapy, he seemed like a match younger boy.

‘However after I noticed him a yr on, his look had modified drastically and he was wheelchair-bound.’

Over the subsequent two weeks, as Joss grew to become weaker, Tiffany and Graeme sorted him at residence. He handed away on April 22, 2013, simply after his 16th birthday, having misplaced his sight and the power to talk and transfer. ‘In the direction of the tip, I bear in mind saying, ‘Hearken to your physique, Joss, you do not have to maintain combating. Fall asleep . . .’, says Tiffany. ‘And regardless of his extraordinary will to reside, he died peacefully.

‘Most cancers was an evil that entered our lives, turned them the other way up and took our stunning boy.’

Two weeks after their day at Twickenham, Graeme known as once more to inform Lewis the horrible information. ‘I do not discuss this actually because after I do I get very upset,’ says Lewis. ‘However it jogs my memory why we work so arduous to boost cash for most cancers analysis.’

Certainly, Lewis and Annie have been decided to maintain Joss’s reminiscence alive by serving to different youngsters battling most cancers. ‘We set about attempting to grasp which charity wanted essentially the most help,’ Lewis says.

‘We researched it and realised that mind tumours are the most important killer of kids within the UK — but obtain the least funding. This has meant therapy hasn’t modified for many years and we needed to do one thing about that.’

The Lewis Moody Basis works in partnership with The Mind Tumour Charity. By inspiring folks to tackle enormous bodily challenges — ‘just like the mountains youngsters with most cancers face every day’— Lewis’s charity has raised greater than £1.2 million so far.

One in all its greatest achievements is HeadSmart, a marketing campaign which has decreased the analysis time for kids from greater than 9 weeks (in 2011) to six-and-a-half weeks at the moment.

The goal is to cut back this to lower than 4 weeks in keeping with NHS pointers. Lewis’s newest fundraising problem, Headsouth, which started on January three, takes Lewis and his staff of ten, led by polar explorer Alan Chambers, 111 km throughout the Antarctic plateau to the South Pole.

The temperature will drop to -35c and the staff information, former Marine Wayne Hoyle, expects extreme wind chill and storms. That is the ultimate stage in a collection of fundraisers known as HeadsUp, which noticed Lewis elevate £300,000 for his charity.

The goal of the Headsouth problem is to boost £250,000 for The Tessa Jowell BRAIN-MATRIX, a research impressed by the much-loved MP who died from mind most cancers in 2018. It’s open to sufferers with grade 2, three or four glioma (a type of mind most cancers) and can allow medical doctors to deal with them with focused medication.

The Headsouth staff physician, Harley Road dentist Neil Counihan, will probably be hanging out with the names of younger most cancers sufferers written on the entrance of his skis.

‘If they’ll endure the therapy, I can endure the chilly,’ he says. Dr Counihan’s cousin Rob, ‘a good-looking, super-fit profitable businessman’, was recognized with a grade three glioma final yr on the age of 40. ‘After surgical procedure to take away as a lot tumour as potential, his solely therapy now could be to ‘watch and wait’,’ says Dr Counihan. ‘We hope that new, focused medication that harness the physique’s personal killer cells will probably be accessible within the UK in time to assist him.

‘Presently, UK survival charges for mind most cancers sufferers are the worst within the Western world — and that has to alter.’

Colin Watts, a professor of neurosurgery on the College of Birmingham, says: ‘Greater than 11,700 individuals are recognized every year with a mind tumour, together with 500 youngsters and younger folks. Mind most cancers accounts for the very best common years of life misplaced to any most cancers, which is partly due a poorly developed analysis infrastructure.

‘This is the reason The Mind Tumour Charity funds world-leading analysis to speed up a treatment.’

Joss’s household have additionally taken half within the charity fundraisers: In 2018, when Joss would have been 21, Tiffany and Graeme arrange Joss’s 21st Birthday Problem, which raised £21,000 for The Lewis Moody Basis by means of 21 fundraising occasions, from easy espresso mornings to a skydive.

For Tiffany, Lewis’s charity work is each a loving tribute and a blinding testimony. ‘I am so pleased with Joss and the candy, caring baby he was, and of Lewis and Annie for every part they do,’ says Tiffany. ‘All this has occurred as a result of Joss met Lewis and captured his coronary heart.’