England ties Test cricket series 1-1

Ben Stokes has again and again proved that he’s indispensable for England.

He was instrumental in main England to its first World Cup in 2019, and in Cape City on Tuesday the New Zealand-born all-rounder grabbed the headlines but once more.

Within the final hour of a gripping end, Stokes produced an impressed spell of quick, hostile bowling to assist England to a dramatic 189-run win on the fifth and remaining day to degree the four-Check sequence at 1-1.

England wanted 5 wickets within the remaining two hours of the day, and Stokes received the ball rolling by snagging Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje off successive deliveries after which getting the final wicket of Vernon Philander with simply eight.2 overs left.

Joe Root, who got here beneath hearth for his management after that first Check defeat, was all smiles on Tuesday and heaped lavish reward on his star performer. Root described Stokes as a “golden nugget” and he was proper on in his evaluation of his all-rounder, who it seems lives for the large second.

“He’s just a fantastic specimen,” Root instructed AFP.

Stokes, after all, was named man of the match for his two knocks of 47 and 72 and three wickets for 35 within the second innings.

England made 269 and 391 for eight within the second innings, because of a stable unbeaten knock of 133 by opening batsman Dominic Sibley and Stokes’ 72. South Africa struggled to 223 and 248 and skipper Faf du Plessis will probably be beneath the gun as he failed with the bat but once more. Tempo-man Jimmy Anderson was England’s hero within the first innings with a haul of 5 for 40.

England nonetheless wanted 5 wickets after tea. “We knew there would be partnerships but we never stopped believing,” stated Root. Quinton de Kock (50) and Rassie van der Dussen (17) stayed collectively for 2 hours earlier than ending the resistance.

AUSSIES EYE INDIA

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand was anticipated to provide Australia a battle to the bitter finish. As an alternative it returns residence at the moment as the one Black Caps staff to be blanked Three-Zero, a lot to the chagrin of their diehard followers.

A dominant Australia ended every Check inside 4 days and, as an alternative of celebrating this primary sweep of the house Check summer season since that Ashes whitewash of 2013/2014, skipper Tim Paine has set his sights on its subsequent opponent subsequent summer season.

Paine and the remainder of the cricket world may have their eyes set on the blockbuster match-up in opposition to the world’s No. 1 Check nation, India.

A 12 months in the past India created historical past on the Australian shores by lastly returning residence with a Check sequence victory.

India does understand this Australian squad beneath Paine has bounced again following that sandpaper caper in South Africa. Below Paine’s management the Aussies retained the Ashes in England final 12 months and confirmed no mercy to New Zealand because of returning superstars David Warner and Steve Smith, who each served a 12 months’s ban for his or her involvement within the ball-tampering incident.

The Aussies additionally found a batting gem in Marnus Labuschagne. Since taking guard in opposition to Pakistan in Perth in November, runs have flowed from his bat. After scoring 215 in Australia’s 454 within the third Check in opposition to New Zealand, the 25-year-old tally has compiled a mind-boggling 896 runs, simply 9 runs in need of Wally Hammond’s mark over 5 Exams.

Subsequent comes India. With the addition of Labuschagne, Australia parades the world’s most terrifying tempo assault that features Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Josh Hazelwood, and master-spinner Nathan Lyon.

“It’s going to be an superior sequence,’’ Paine stated of the conflict versus India. “They confirmed final 12 months they’ve a tempo battery that’s each bit as threatening as ours. It’s going to be one to look at.”

Within the remaining Check versus New Zealand, Australia posted 454 and 217 for 2 with Warner scoring an unbeaten 111 and the Kiwis managing 251 and 136 (Colin De Grandhomme 52, Lyon 5 for 50).

In the meantime Ross Taylor turned New Zealand’s main Check run scorer by making 22 to maneuver to 7,174 profession runs and overhaul Stephen Fleming on this match that the Aussies received by 279 runs.

ONLY IN INDIA?

The richest cricket board turned the laughing inventory of the world after a quick spell of rain pressured the abandonment of the primary T20 between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday at Guwahati. The outfield was bone-dry however some water seeped onto the pitch due to a leak within the covers. It’s virtually unbelievable that there was a leak within the covers as this was a global encounter, not a schoolboys encounter.

However what occurred subsequent will need to have embarrassed the Indian Board no finish as twitter went into overdrive. The bottom employees introduced in steam irons, hair dryers and vacuum cleaners to dry the pitch! Twitter carried photos of steam irons and hair dryers making the rounds. How embarrassing is that?

Within the second T20 encounter performed in Indore on Tuesday, India beat the guests by seven wickets. Sri Lanka managed 142 for 9 and India overhauled this whole by posting 144 for 3 in 17.Three overs with Ok.L. Rahul making 45.