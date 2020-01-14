English prodigy Josh Hill, 15, warms up for European Tour debut by beating world No 1 Brooks Koepka

By Derek Lawrenson for the Day by day Mail

What had been you doing on the age of 15?

English prodigy Josh Hill, taking a break from his GCSE research, warmed up for his European Tour debut within the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday by taking over world No 1 Brooks Koepka in a nine-hole pleasant – and beating him.

‘I do know it is not a event but it surely’s nonetheless good to say you beat the most effective participant on the planet,’ mentioned Hill, following his one-hole success. ‘I used to be a bit scared at first as a result of once you see him he is so large you assume he will knock you out. However he was so good and useful.’

Koepka, making ready for his first event in three months following knee surgical procedure, was equally effusive. He mentioned: ‘I do not know what I used to be doing at 15, inflicting bother in all probability, however I do know my golf was nowhere close to as far alongside as Josh’s.

‘I am positive he loved getting the higher of me, as he ought to. He is a superb participant, he strikes it nicely and putts very well and he asks good questions. In his sneakers, I might have been afraid to ask however he wished recommendation about deal with the week, and it is necessary to select a superb participant’s thoughts. It should be cool to see how he develops.’

Hill, presently an novice who performs off a handicap of plus 5, entered the document books final October when he shot a last spherical 62 to win the Al Ain Open within the Center East, turning into the youngest participant ever to win knowledgeable occasion providing world rating factors.

Already a strapping 6ft 3in, he splits his time between Dubai, the place his father Russell is an osteopath, and Woodbury Park in Devon, a course as soon as owned by motor racing legend and eager golfer, Nigel Mansell.

The prospect to practise with Koepka happened by means of the American’s long-game coach Claude Harmon, who has a instructing faculty in Dubai the place Hill has classes.

‘I simply discovered a lot from Brooks,’ mentioned . ‘I assumed it was fascinating when he mentioned that, usually, he solely attacked 4 or 5 pins every spherical, taking part in for the center of the greens for the remainder of the time. That is actually attention-grabbing, coming from the world No 1.’

The pair performed for 100 dirhams (£19), however Hill remains to be ready for his winnings. ‘I would not have taken it anyway,’ he mentioned, with a boyish smile. Except for being gradual to pay up, Hill might hardly ask for a greater function mannequin.

Koepka was a hotshot just lately graduated from the Problem Tour — one rung beneath the European Tour — when he made his debut on this occasion in 2014. He was so overawed he promptly missed the reduce by a mile.

Now have a look at him, so in demand he’s receiving an estimated £1million look payment this week.

Koepka usually gives the look he would fairly be lifting weights than a golf membership, however admitted he had missed the sport throughout his 14-week absence.

‘I’ve missed exhibiting as much as an occasion and making ready for one thing as a result of I have never had something to arrange for,’ he mentioned.

In phrases that can certainly ship a chill down the spines of his opponents, Koepka revealed that he was troubled by his left knee all through final season when he simply occurred to complete within the prime 4 in all 4 majors.

‘I am excited concerning the reality I can practise as a result of there wasn’t a lot of that final 12 months with my knee,’ he mentioned. ‘There have been instances after I could not get on my left facet or squat down in a bunker. I struggled to get all the way down to learn a putt. Fortunately that is prior to now now.’

What’s he going to be like now he’s totally match?

In phrases that resounded like a press release of intent, he replied: ‘I feel everyone knows there are 4 tournaments that I am wanting ahead to probably the most.’