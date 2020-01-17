Enough Proof To Show Pathri Is Saibaba’s Birthplace: NCP Leader

Whereas Shirdi is Saibaba’s “karmabhoomi” (work place) and Pathri is “janmabhoomi” (birthplace): Minister

Aurangabad:

NCP legislator Durrani Abdullah Khan has stated there may be sufficient proof to show that Saibaba was born at Pathri and there’s a worry if the city in Parbhani district of Maharashtra is developed, the significance of Shirdi, which has a grand temple of the saint, will fade.

Devotees in massive numbers throng the Shri Sai Janmasthan Temple at Pathri and through a current go to there, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had introduced a grant of Rs 100 crore for improvement of the city.

Individuals of Shirdi, in Ahmednagar district, are afraid that if Pathri is developed, the significance of Shirdi will decline, Mr Khan stated.

There may be sufficient proof to show that Pathri is the birthplace of Saibaba and President Ramnath Kovind has additionally endorsed the actual fact earlier, the NCP chief added.

“While Shirdi is Saibaba’s ”karmabhoomi” (work place) and Pathri is ”janmabhoomi” (birthplace) and both these places have their own importance,” he stated.

Vacationers from throughout the nation and world go to Pathri in massive numbers, he stated, including that the city lacks good infrastructure.

“The Chief Minister has agreed to grant Rs 100 crore to Pathri. People of Shirdi don’t have an issue with the funds, they just don’t want Pathri to be called Saibaba’s birthplace,” he stated.

Shirdi residents worry that if Pathari comes below the limelight, the move of devotees to their city will come down, he stated.

The Saibaba Temple at Shirdi attracts lakhs of devotees and is likely one of the hottest pilgrim locations within the nation.

