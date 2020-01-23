“Ensure Safety Of Pak Sikh Leader”: Amarinder Singh Urges Imran Khan

Pakistan has seen many Sikhs being persecuted in current months, Amarinder Singh (File)

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to make sure the protection of a Sikh chief who has alleged persecution by fundamentalists in that nation.

Sikh chief Radesh Singh Tony had tweeted on Thursday that he was getting threats from hardliners in Pakistan.

“Urge @ImranKhanPTI to ensure safety of @aoepoeRadesh. I understand he’s feeling unsafe in Pakistan, which has seen many Sikhs being persecuted in recent months. The @pid_gov should take immediate steps to protect him and others like him and facilitate their safe passage if needed,” the chief minister tweeted.

Radesh Singh Tony, who had contested the 2018 normal election in Pakistan as an impartial candidate, is reportedly dealing with threats alongside along with his spouse and three sons.

Mr Tony, who can also be the chairman of the Khalsa Peace and Justice Basis, had initially fled to Lahore in November 2018 from his native metropolis of Peshawar in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, abandoning his enterprise and property.

The Sikh chief had posted a one-minute video on his Twitter deal with, explaining his plight and in search of the assistance of Akali chief and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Administration Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“I am getting assassination threats from Pak hardliners. The life of my family is in danger. Living in Pakistan is very dangerous for my family. Please please extend me help/refuge any further delay would cause serious troubles for my family,” he wrote tagging Mr Sirsa.

In a video message, Mr Tony stated, “The world knows whatever has happened with me. I request Manjinder Singh Sirsa to help my family which is in trouble at this time”.

He urged Mr Sirsa to hunt the assistance of the UN to take him out from “where he was currently living”.

He didn’t disclose his location within the video.

Mr Tony stated he wish to be taken to anyplace which is protected for him like Europe, America, Canada and the UK.



“I am still getting threats. I am in deep trouble and I want you to help me,” he urged Mr Sirsa whereas in search of assist of the Sikh neighborhood.